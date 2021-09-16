Ex Footballer Steven Bennett Crashes Into Couple While Playing On His Phone

Steven Bennett, who made a handful of appearances for Barnsley during the 2010/11 season, admitted causing the deaths of Richard and Angela Wong on the M56 in 2019. An ex-footballer killed a “loving” and “devoted” couple after plowing into them on a motorway while fiddling with his phone, a court heard

Steven Bennett’s truck was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on the M56 on September 19, 2019, which killed Richard and Angela Wong. Mrs. Wong was declared dead at the scene. Mr. Wong, 62 died three days later. Five others sustained minor injuries.

Bennett, 29, made only a few first-team appearances during Barnsley’s 2010/11 Championship season. On Thursday, Chester’s crown court sentenced him to five years. Last month, Bennett had admitted two counts to causing death through dangerous driving.

Brian Williams, prosecuting, told the court traffic was slow on the M56 on the day of the tragedy, causing vehicles to come to a halt. Bennett approached Mr. and Mrs. Wong from behind at 50mph, despite the slowing traffic.

Dashcam footage showed that Bennett failed to stop until the last second. The court heard that Bennett claimed that he was distracted by a passing bird. Mr. Williams explained how it was later discovered that Bennett’s phone had been propped up behind the steering wheel as it was being used as a sat-nav.

His phone had been unplugged and plugged twice just seconds before the collision. The screen orientation was also changed twice. Mr. Williams said: “He failed to keep any lookout at all at a busy junction traveling at 50mph without paying any attention while playing on his phone.”

The court heard how Bennett has a previous conviction from June 2018 for using his mobile phone while driving and has previously spent time in jail for robbery and affray. In a personal victim statement read to the court, Mr. and Mrs. Wong’s son Robert spoke of the “deep pain” and “devastating impact” losing both parents has had on his family.

The couple’s daughter, Charlotte, also read a personal victim statement to the court where she claimed her parents were not only her “guardians” but her “best friends”. She said: “I am a different person to the one I was before 19th September 2019, the day my parents were ripped from my life, my heart, and my future.

“To quantify their loss is like trying to quantify the size of the black hole, it is endless and bleak. The pain I feel every day is like carrying a weight that never eases.” They described sitting at their father’s bedside and having to take the “extremely difficult” decision to switch off his life-support machine.

Defending, Richard Barradell said what had happened was “absolutely unintentional”, but he acknowledged it makes “absolutely no difference” to Mr and Mrs Wong’s family.

He claimed Bennett had been trying to sort his satnav on his phone to work due to a “faulty connection” which “has to be contrasted” to someone texting their friends. Mr. Barradell also said Bennett has shown “genuine remorse”, is “truly sorry” and is a “hard-working man” who intends to serve his sentence as a ‘model prisoner’.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Berkson said it was “harrowing” to see the dashcam footage of the accident. He added: “You are certainly not a person of good character.” The judge said aggravating factors were that more than one person was killed, other people were impacted, and Bennett’s previous conviction for the use of a mobile phone.

Bennett was sentenced to five years imprisonment and banned from driving for four more years. He was also required to undergo an extended retest.

In a statement issued after their deaths, Mr. and Mrs. Wong’s children said: “Angela and Richard were loving parents and grandparents, as well as a loving brother and sister.”

“They were a devoted couple who had been married for 37 years and were well-loved by all those who were fortunate to have known them – they touched the hearts and enriched the lives of everyone who knew them.”

“Our parents leave behind two children, two grandchildren, and an extended family and group of friends who are all devastated by their sudden loss – they will be truly missed by everyone who knew them.”

“We are forever grateful to have had them as our wonderful parents – we love them very much and they will be forever in our hearts.”

Speaking after sentencing, sergeant Andrew Dennison, of Cheshire Police, said: “While no sentence will ever bring Richard and Angela back, I hope that the conclusion of this case will provide them with some closure.”

“I also hope that this case will act as a warning to others. Driving is a complex task, drivers should always give full attention to what they are doing as situations can change rapidly.”

“This collision could have been easily been avoided, Bennett had a clear view of the traffic ahead of him at least 20 seconds before he hit the stationary traffic.”

“But sadly he was grossly inattentive on the approach to this clear hazard.”

“Once he took his eyes off the road his vehicle became a lethal weapon, and by the time he realized what was happening it was too late. This need to use his phone whilst driving has cost Steven Bennett his liberty and Angela and Richard their life.”