Liam Neeson’s “The Ice Road” Release Date For Netflix and Prime Video is June 25th

Netflix has acquired the throne of the king among all OTT platforms. Delivering back-to-back entertainment masterpieces, the streaming platform has incredibly boosted its audience base. Recently, the streaming King bagged three big-budget movies from the European Flim Market. At a whopping price, Netflix has grabbed the rights of Liam Neeson’s much-awaited film, “The Ice Road.” If you are also curious to know about the movie’s release date, time, and more. Check out the latest updates below.

The fan-favorite Hollywood star Liam Neeson will collaborate with Laurence Fishburne to deliver a mind-blowing performance in “The Ice Road.” Liam will be making a jaw-dropping come back to the big screens. Written by Jonathan Hensleigh, “The Ice Road” will be soon available to stream on Netflix.

“The Ice Road” Synopsis

“The Ice Road” is an adventure-packed movie starring Liam Neeson as an ice road driver. The story will focus on the darling missions of Liam to rescue the trapped miners after a remote diamond mine collapse. Coming from the director of movies like Jumanji and Die Hard With a Vengeance, “The Ice Road” will definitely be a masterpiece for the fans.

“The Ice Road” Release Date

Back in April, the streaming King, Netflix has revealed the premiere date of “The Ice Road” for the US audience. “The Ice Road” will hit the streaming service on June 25, 2021. Revealing the first look of the much-awaited movie through its official Twitter account, Netflix announced “The Ice Road’s” release updates.

“The Ice Road” Release Time

“The Ice Road” will be available for streaming on Netflix from June 25, 12:30 PM for the US audience. The movie will come with a running time of 108 minutes and will be accessible for the Netflix membership holders.

The Ice Road Prime Video Release



For people who are not from USA and from countries like India, The Ice Road Prime Video Release is June 25, 2021. Same release date as Netflix. So you can watch The Ice Road from Prime Video as it not available on Netflix for all the countries.