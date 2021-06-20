Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date | Sequel Confirmation and Other Details!

The makers of Rent-A-Girlfriend have officially confirmed the release date of the second season. This article features the details of the second season’s release date. Rent-A-Girlfriend was a massive 2020 summer hit among all animes. By its looks, the anime even stood out from some of the best offerings of the same year.

The anime has its origin from Weekly Shonen author Reiji Miyajima. The manga was already a massive success, mainly in China. As per the reports of Abema Time, Rent-A-Girlfriend ranks at the top spot as the #1 manga that has grossed 700,000 sales digitally.

Later, the manga’s author, Miyajima, took it to Twitter, wherein he revealed that the anime ranks the fourth spot on Netflix. The anime ranked number four in the list of high-rated Japanese program.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2: Date of Renewal

Crunchyroll, the streaming service that streams the series, revealed that the popularity of the anime led to a seamless renewal of the second season. Last year, a release date wasn’t locked out by the makers and the anime’s cast.

Fans were expecting the series to release sometime in 2021, as a year has passed since the first season’s release. Several of the animation studios in Japan were significantly disrupted because of the prevailing Pandemic.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2: Release Date

The recent update reveals that Kodansha, TMS Entertainment, and other companies associated with the anime haven’t officially confirmed the exact date of release of the second season.

If the turnaround time is considered, there is a highly likely chance that the anime will advance in the first half of 2022. It isn’t a surprise as the schedules of the studio are already booked in advance for years.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2: The English Dubbed version release date

Crunchyroll has been releasing the English dub version since August 28, 2020. New episodes air every week on Friday. At the time of writing, the English dubbed version is already available for binge-watching.

The first season comprises 12 episodes, which are accessible for anyone to watch.