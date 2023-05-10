The huge new rooftop swimming pool set to open in London – and it’s heated all year round

A new heated rooftop pool is set to open soon in London.

The best part is that it’s open to all and right atop a train station.

The City Lido is part of the massive renovation of Liverpool Street Station.

The pool, which is part of the £1.5billion revamp, will have four lanes, and be open air.

To heat the pool, the surplus energy from the office will be utilized all year long.

When the plan is approved construction will be in 2025.

Project will include new Andaz hotels on six of the 16 floors.

Design includes a roof garden, cafe with views of St Pauls as well as the city.

Herzog & de Meuron is working with Sellar and Network Rail.

Stephen Fry and Tracy Emin, among others have criticised the plans.

Oppotens of the plan said in a letter: “To plonk 15 storys of insensitively-designed tower directly on top of the Grade II-listed former Great Eastern hotel, thus partially demolishing the listed station and overwhelming the Victorian train sheds, is grossly opportunistic and wrong.

“It is ridiculous to claim that an elevated building on top of heritage assets will somehow preserve them. This sets up a very dangerous precedent.”

However, James Sellar, chief executive at Sellar, said: “Our entire approach prioritises protecting and enhancing the historic elements of both the Great Eastern Hotel and of the station itself.

“The original Victorian railway sheds at Liverpool Street station will not be touched but will be celebrated by opening up new views to and through them.”

There is a “floating” pool with a transparent bottom in another part of the UK. It is available to only a few people.

This pool is between two residential blocks. luxury Only residents of Nine Elms can access the flats.

The highest infinity pool in the world is found in Dubai, with views from 965ft.

And we’ve also rounded up the best UK hotels which have outdoor pools to make the most of the upcoming Heatwave.

