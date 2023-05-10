1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton flakes on sister Amy’s emotional day in court as other family members show up for support

1000-LB. SISTERS star Tammy Slaton has bailed on her sister Amy’s emotional day in court facing off against her estranged husband Michael Halterman.

Amy Halterman (42), and Chris Combs (42) supported Amy Combs (35) on their wedding day.

Amy Slaton of the Sisters series fought with Michael Halterman, her estranged spouse in court.

Amy's Sister Tammy skipped court on the day of the trial but was seen the following day in Indiana doing a shopping trip.

Amy and her ex Michael, 40, faced off in a Kentucky courtroom presided by Judge Brandi Rogers on Wednesday, May 3, where she dropped her domestic violence charges.

Amy, Chris and Amanda were there to support Michael.

The film crew for 1000-Lb. Sisters were also present and shooting a scene, but the cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

Michael and Amy’s two boys, Glenn, two, and Gage, ten months, were not present, and neither was Tammy.

Amy’s companions appeared cheerful, and they kept up lighthearted banter. Michael was calm and silent.

Michael was not even given a second glance by the crew or Amy’s business.

Michael and Amy were required to wait until three domestic violence cases had been heard before they could be called on the stand.

Michael spoke quietly with his lawyer while Amy left the room.

Amy was then taken out for a second 20 minute conversation with Amanda and her lawyer.

Amy moved to have her charges of domestic violence withdrawn when they were called before the court, and the Judge allowed it.

A civil restraining will be issued in lieu of charges as part of their divorce proceedings.

The contract stipulates that they will not be allowed to speak outside the agreement, however, they may communicate by text only about their sons.

Parenting problems

Amy and Michael also fought over their temporary schedules for joint care of Glenn & Gage.

Amy is now on weekday mother duty, and Michael takes the children at weekends.

Michael, however, wants joint full custody. He also wants to come up with a schedule that allows him to take care of both children for the same number of days each month.

Amy rejected Michael’s proposal to alternate a schedule in which he takes care of the children for three days during the first week and four the next.

Michael is now living at the mother’s house, where there are already three adults in the home.

Amy was worried that adding Michael, two children and her own mother into the mix would be too much for Michael’s mom to deal with at this age.

Michael’s legal representative argued, however, that because the kids are already living in this situation on weekends, and the arrangement is functioning, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add a few more days.

Amy was worried about her children being confused with the inconsistency of schedule.

While the court was sitting, the judge didn’t make any decisions.

AMY RESPONDS

Amy was not cordial with Michael at the trial. They never argued or talked over one another. She let out her emotions when she left the court.

Eyewitnesses told the U.S. Sun that Amy and Amanda left the court, with Amy flailing her arms as she appeared to be in a rage.

Amy, Amanda, Chris, all remained outside the courthouse with the camera crew to film the scene and share a cigarette.

Michael left separately, dodging the cameras. Then he smoked a cigarette alone in a corner.

Take One Step At A Time

Tammy’s brother Chris and she were seen the next day taking a short trip to Indiana in order to buy groceries.

According to an eyewitness, Tammy’s brother Chris picked her up at her Kentucky home along with an unidentified third party who rode in the back seat of the car.

Amy and Tammy briefly visited Amy’s house, but then continued their journey across the border.

Tammy’s first stop was to get gas to continue the trip, but she also had a craving for sweets while crossing state borders.

Chris pulled up to a Starbucks drive through and ordered takeout for everyone.

Tammy was given a chocolate drink that had whipped cream piled on top.

Starbucks states on its website that an average chocolate-flavored large treat may contain over 600 calories.

Tammy later stopped at another gas station. She got out of her car and went unassisted to the store.

Few moments later, she returned empty-handed to the front seat.

She was able to stand up on her own but seemed to be struggling and needed to take a break to catch her breathe.

The U.S. Sun reports that an eyewitness said Tammy stopped the vehicle to lean against the hood.

It was evident that she had a slight lack of breath as well, and it took her some effort to climb back up into the seat.

While Tammy may appear to be making some progress, last month she was seen vaping while riding an electric scooter in a Walmart parking lot in Kentucky.

The oxygen tank was attached to her at that time.

Amy Combs was supported at trial by Chris Combs, her brother and Amanda Halterman.

Amy spared Michael not a single look, and Michael came and went on his way.