The hotter the weather, the more popular songs will be

YOU can’t beat dance music in the summer — because hot weather makes us happy and energetic.
The researchers found that high-tempo, loud songs boost the heady feeling.
On a gloomy day, the same songs can be a little muddled.
Music buff Dr Manuel Anglada-Tort, who headed an Oxford University study of UK singles charts from 1953 to 2019, put the difference down to “mood regulation”.
He said: “Warm and sunny weather induces positive emotional states in listeners, which influence them to listen to energetic and positive music.
“A song’s fit with the weather may be a factor pushing it to the top of the charts.”
In a study published by Royal Society Open Science journal, the researchers analysed and compared more than 20.000 songs with Met Office charts.
“Hyper-popular” danceable songs saw a huge lift in plays and sales in good weather.
Slower and sadder ones have a steady popularity throughout the year.
The heatwaves could be more of a UK phenomenon. Brits, who are sun-starved, may find them more thrilling than people from other countries.
He added that in dry climates “high temperatures and sunshine may not be perceived positively”.