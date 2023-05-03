The hotter the weather, the more popular songs will be

YOU can’t beat dance music in the summer — because hot weather makes us happy and energetic.

The researchers found that high-tempo, loud songs boost the heady feeling.

2 According to researchers, music with high-tempo beats can boost your mood. Alamy

2 Dr Manuel Anglada-Tort said: ‘A song’s fit with the weather may be a factor pushing it to the top of the charts’

On a gloomy day, the same songs can be a little muddled.

Music buff Dr Manuel Anglada-Tort, who headed an Oxford University study of UK singles charts from 1953 to 2019, put the difference down to “mood regulation”.

He said: “Warm and sunny weather induces positive emotional states in listeners, which influence them to listen to energetic and positive music.

“A song’s fit with the weather may be a factor pushing it to the top of the charts.”

In a study published by Royal Society Open Science journal, the researchers analysed and compared more than 20.000 songs with Met Office charts.

“Hyper-popular” danceable songs saw a huge lift in plays and sales in good weather.

Slower and sadder ones have a steady popularity throughout the year.

The heatwaves could be more of a UK phenomenon. Brits, who are sun-starved, may find them more thrilling than people from other countries.

He added that in dry climates “high temperatures and sunshine may not be perceived positively”.