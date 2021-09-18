Snapchat Photos in Trial: Is it legal for Snapchat to use pictures in court? Here’s What You Should Know

There are some messaging services that attract their respective user base because of a specific sub-cultural “need.” For folks who love secure communications and a standalone desktop client that doesn’t require their phone to have a data connection to receive messages, Signal’s a pretty powerful app.

Snap is used for clandestine communication. Many people use Snapchat to capture photos.

Snapchat is the best for those who want to disappear messages. There are other apps that offer this feature.

Snapchat photos can be used in court Yes.

Let me give you a tip: Don’t use text messaging to discuss illegal activity. Do not send a picture or message about it. FaceTime is not a good option. Use no other application without end-to-end encryption. Snapchat does have end-to-end encryption for photos between its users. Texts and other messages sent through the platform are not protected by the same protection.

Snapchat indicates that they will comply with law enforcement when it comes to certain legal matters, which may include handing over any correspondence between two people. Let’s suppose you use Snapchat to move bricks. If the person you are sending the messages to is a rat or you discover that Snap is being used to run your illegal business, it will be reported to the police.

Or let’s say you’re a really famous comedian who went from being kinda weird and dopey to getting in great shape and getting a role in a huge Netflix movie. Then, word spreads that you are allegedly messaging underage girls through Snapchat. You are then digitally removed. These scenarios are both possible. Authorities can subpoena Snapchat to access your messages.

“…but MacLean surprised the court by noting that someone who receives a Snapchat message can take a screenshot of it. “I didn’t know that.” Justice David Lowy. “I didn’t understand that was the technology. This is so far over my head.” YIKES https://t.co/bAcTGoqecD pic.twitter.com/2Tg7Mg3C9C — HBIC, ESQ (@HBIC__esq) September 8, 2021

There have been instances of police using Snapchat messages in a court of law in order to prosecute criminal cases, like an armed robbery that occurred in Edwardsville, Ill. Police petitioned the tech company to look into the Snapchat accounts of two suspects and were able to discover all of their private messages, photos, and correspondence on the application.

Lost custody of my kids when the court found out I get all my news from the snapchat discover feature — curtiebird (@skroopynoopers) September 8, 2021

The Hermann and Hermann Law Firm also writes that Snapchat and other bits of social media correspondence can be used as evidence in a court of law. Although conversations between people are private, it is possible for someone to record or save/screenshot your messages on another phone. This can be used as evidence in a legal case.

You homies, you are all freaking out that Snapchat can give your photos and everything else you have posted to Court. If your scared it can be used against you in court why are you posting it on social media — Joeth Mamaeth (@JMamaeth) September 16, 2021