The Detective Is Already Dead 2021 Anime Watch Online for Free

What would you do if you are a kid that gets attracted to trouble and find yourself running errands for a world-renowned investigator only to find out that ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’? The ongoing anime series, ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’, has just released its first season and let’s know how to watch the light novel adaptation online for FREE!

Kimihiko Kimizuka has a knack for attracting trouble, but in an innocent manner where he gets pulled into the middle of it. Through a similar event, Kimihiko is forced to carry a mysterious suitcase onto an international flight where he meets the self-proclaimed detective, Seista, who turns his whole world upside down.

As years pass and missions completed, Kimihiko finds himself in a precarious position of being a detective as something seems amiss, as the title suggest.

The twelve-part anime series premiered on July 4, 2021, releasing a new episode every week. So far, there are 5 episodes of ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ released online available for streaming.

Where to watch ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ Season 1 Online?

Following the announcement of the anime series in January 2021, Funimation acquired the streaming rights for ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ outside of Asia. So if you are a fan of mystery thriller anime series’, you can catch all the episodes of ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ season 1 online on Funimation.

How to watch ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ Season 1 Online FREE on Funimation?

Normally, anime streamers would have monthly paid subscription plans on FUNimation that would satisfy their online streaming needs. However, there is a way to watch ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ season 1 online for free on FUNimation.

It gets even better when you find out that FUNimation provides free anime content along with subtitles and multi-platforms streaming that allows you to watch your favorite shows anywhere anytime. All you have to do is create your own FUNimation free account and start streaming shows without any limits. Here’s how: