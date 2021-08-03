Pay New York State Thruway Toll @ www.thruway.ny.gov

HomeTechnology

Are you a frequent user of the New York State Thruway looking for ways to pay your toll bill? This article will not only help you with answering all your questions regarding the payment method but also tell you how to calculate toll and distance, and how to sign-up for E-ZPass.

Before we get into the toll payment and E-ZPass login guide, let us know a little about the New York State Thruway Authority.

About New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority is an American corporation established in 1950 for constructing, maintaining, and operating the New York State Thruway. It was formed for the benefit of the public by providing a system of limited-access highways within the state.

The corporation has created an online website through which people can not only pay for the tolls but also register for the E-ZPass portal which is the easiest and quickest way to pay for the tolls on the Thruway.

New York State Thruway website also provides the users with travelers recourses such as a toll and distance calculator, Google traffic conditions, traffic cameras, and much more.

New York State Thruway Cashless Tolling

The cashless tolling system created by New York State Thruway is a new and innovative method of toll collection that is used on the entire Thruway. Cashless tolling offers a simple process for all vehicles to pay the toll by simply driving under a tolling gantry.

Through this system, you can enjoy the benefits of reduced congestions on the Thruway, improved safety, and reduced air pollution. In order to initiate the cashless tolling method for your drive through the Thruway, you will need to be registered at the E-ZPass portal.

If you have, then just mount your E-ZPass tag on the windshield and keep your license plates and payment information up to date on your account.

 

How to Calculate New York State Thruway Toll and Distance?

Follow the steps mentioned below in order to calculate your New York State Thruway toll and/or distance:

  1. Open your browser and go to the official website of New York State Thruway or click here to visit the site
  2. Scroll down to the “Travelers Resources” box and click on the “Toll & Distance Calculator”New York State Thruway Traveler Resources
  3. Choose between the vehicle optionsew York State Thruway Toll and Distance Calculator
  4. Click on the “Next” button
  5. Choose the starting and ending point of your journeyNew York State Thruway Toll and Distance Calculator Process
  6. Click on the “Calculate” button

 

How to View New York State Thruway Toll Rates?

New York State Thruway created new toll rates which came into effect on January 1, 2021. If you want to check the details and information regarding the new toll rates, then follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open your browser and to go the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Scroll down to “Cashless Tolling” and click on the “New Toll Rates” button

All the new toll rates with comparisons, discount plans, and much more will be accessible.

 

Register for New York State Thruway E-ZPass

If you want to know how to register for New York State Thruway E-ZPass online, then follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open your browser and to go the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Click on the “E-ZPass” button
  3. Click on the “Sign Up Online” buttonNew York State Thruway E-ZPass Registration
  4. Then choose your state or provinceNew York State Thruway E-ZPass Registration Process
  5. Click on the “Click here to enroll now” button under “Individual Account”New York State Thruway E-ZPass Enrollment
  6. Read the information and click on the “Continue” buttonNew York State Thruway E-ZPass account registration
  7. Fill in the information and click on the “Continue” buttonNew York State Thruway E-ZPass registration form

After that, fill out the rest of the form and follow the steps given on the website in order to register for a New York State Thruway E-ZPass.

 

 New York State Thruway E-ZPass Login

If you already have registered for New York State Thruway E-ZPass and want to know how to log in to it, then follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open your browser and to go the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Click on the “E-ZPass” button
  3. Click on the “Access Your Account” buttonNew York State Thruway E-ZPass account login
  4. Enter your login and passwordNew York State Thruway E-ZPass login page
  5. Click on the “Logon” button

 

Recover New York State Thruway E-ZPass Login Details

If you have forgotten or lost the username or password of your E-ZPass account and want to recover them, then follow the steps given below:

Recover E-ZPass Username

  1. Open your browser and to go the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Click on the “E-ZPass” button
  3. Click on the “Access Your Account” button
  4. Click on the “Forgot User Name” button
  5. Fill in the informationNew York State Thruway E-ZPass Forgot User Name
  6. Click on the “Continue” button

Then follow the instructions given on the website to recover your username 

Recover E-ZPass Password

  1. Open your browser and to go the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Click on the “E-ZPass” button
  3. Click on the “Access Your Account” button
  4. Click on the “Forgot Password” button
  5. Fill in the informationNew York State Thruway E-ZPass reset password
  6. Click on the “Continue” button

Then follow the instructions given on the website to recover your username

 

New York State Thruway Toll Payment  

There are numerous payment methods offered by the corporation to the people in order to pay the New York State Thruway toll.

Online Payment

You can pay your New York State Thruway toll by logging in to your E-ZPass account. If you do not have an account, then follow the steps mentioned above. Once you log in, you will have the option of paying the toll.

Without Logging In

If you want to pay your New York State Thruway toll payment without logging in to your account and online then follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open your browser and to go the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Click on the “Travelers” buttonNew York State Thruway Toll payment
  3. Click on the “Unpaid Toll Payments” button under “Tolls & Distances”
  4. Click on the link given under the “Credit Card-Pay Online” box
  5. Enter the informationNew York State Thruway toll payment process
  6. Click on the “Add to Cart” button and your e-bill will be generated with the total amount
  7. Click on the “Proceed to Checkout” button and pay your toll bill

Mail Payment

If you want to pay your toll through mail then follow the instructions given on the slip. You can mail a check to NYS Thruway Authority to the following address:

NYSTA
PO Box 189
Albany, NY
12201-0189

You can also pay your bill through Tolls by Mail by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open your browser and go to the official website of New York State Thruway
  2. Scroll down to “Cashless Tolling” and click on the “Pay Your Toll Bill” buttonNew York State Thruway cashless tolling
  3. Click on the “Pay Toll” buttonNew York State Thruway tolls by mail
  4. Fill in the informationNew York State Thruway pay toll page
  5. Click on the “Pay Toll” button

 

Contact New York State Thruway

E-ZPass Toll-Free Customer Service Number: 1-800-333-TOLL (8655)

Thruway Emergency Number: 1-8000-842-2233

Click here to open the contact form of New York State Thruway.

