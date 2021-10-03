The CSI Star Who Called Out Justin Bieber’s Behavior On Set

There’s being rude, and then there’s just behaving like an absolute delinquent. If Marg Helgenberger is to be believed, Justin Bieber’s antics behind the scenes at “CSI” definitely falls into the latter category. In the above-mentioned interview, she claims the “Boyfriend” singer “locked one of the producers in a closet and he put his fist through a cake that was on the craft services table.” (via People). Just… what?

There are a lot of things to unpack in that accusation, but let’s start with the cake. While it’s possible that Bieber simply isn’t a fan of frosting, the fact that it was on the craft services table implies it was meant for crew members — and it’s unlikely that they appreciated the flavor addition of his knuckles to their food. As for locking a producer in a closet? Yikes.

Bieber cannot even blame method acting for this one, as he was playing the brother of a baddie rather than a criminal himself. So, why on earth would Bieber behave in such a way? Read on to find out what he had to say about it.