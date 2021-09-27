The Coziest Coffee Shop in Every State

DELAWARE: Drifting Grounds in Bethany Beach





Drifting Grounds in Bethany Beach.





Alex S./Yelp









“You: at the beach with your friends SPFed to the 40s. Now it’s time to go on a town safari in search of java … look no further. Drifting Grounds is here for you. Come in, chill out, get some coffee and work on the puzzle in the corner. Or read a book. Bring a friend — or don’t. The Bolero gas station right outside belies the cozy interior with aqua walls decorated in art available for purchase. Did I mention the used books for sale? Dine in and drink your tea from their collection of tea cups and coffee mugs-because let’s face it-coffee tastes better in porcelain cups than paper cups, and you’re helping the environment. Is there nothing you won’t do to make the world a better place? Staff = lovely. Your vacation is loving you and you are loving that you came here to have a cup of coffee, you are a rock star!” — Yelp user Petunia T.

Learn more about Drifting Grounds here.