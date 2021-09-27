The Coziest Coffee Shop in Every State

ARKANSAS: Nibbles Eatery in Eureka Springs
“Delightfully cozy place with delicious food. The owner was super nice even though it was crazy busy and people didn’t stop coming in, he was quick to greet people and take their numbers for the waiting list while still attending to seated customers. I’d highly recommend this spot for a tasty lunch!” — Yelp user Katie P.
CALIFORNIA: BJ Cinnamon in Folsom
“If you want friendly customer service and the best donuts/cinnamon rolls, this is the place for you. The prices are fair and the quality is never sacrificed. I’ll always recommend this place to anyone and everyone I know. If you haven’t checked them out I’d definitely give it a shot!” — Yelp user Domenic I.
CONNECTICUT: Rumors European Cafe in Danbury
“[Three] words: vanilla bean latte. Love this coffee and this cozy coffee place! Prices are comparable to Starbucks with a really unique vibe. The baristas were super accommodating and really went out of their way to make recommendations. Ciara and Suyane and they were spot on. Very sweet girls. The snacks like the gluten free cookies and the regular scones looked really good but we didn’t get any. They say they are baked fresh daily.” — Yelp user Anne M.
DELAWARE: Drifting Grounds in Bethany Beach
“You: at the beach with your friends SPFed to the 40s. Now it’s time to go on a town safari in search of java … look no further. Drifting Grounds is here for you. Come in, chill out, get some coffee and work on the puzzle in the corner. Or read a book. Bring a friend — or don’t. The Bolero gas station right outside belies the cozy interior with aqua walls decorated in art available for purchase. Did I mention the used books for sale? Dine in and drink your tea from their collection of tea cups and coffee mugs-because let’s face it-coffee tastes better in porcelain cups than paper cups, and you’re helping the environment. Is there nothing you won’t do to make the world a better place? Staff = lovely. Your vacation is loving you and you are loving that you came here to have a cup of coffee, you are a rock star!” — Yelp user Petunia T.
FLORIDA: Capriccio Cafe in Destin
“THIS PLACE WAS AMAZING. I’m actually positive they have a bottle of love in the back that they make all of their food and drinks with. This was a cute cafe in Destin and off to the side. You walk in and it’s a cozy little place.” — Yelp user Alicia M.
GEORGIA: Friendship Coffee Company in Savannah
“This place certainly lived up to their name! Everybody made us feel like we were friends from a long time! Leslie greeted us and helped us place our order – and even gave us some cold brew coffee samples! The food was delicious and the coffee was superb! Ordered the breakfast bowl with both eggs AND grits. Very cozy and yummy! If we lived here this would definitely be our place to hang! Wish I stayed one more day in Savannah just so I could have another breakfast here!” — Yelp user Giselle B.
HAWAII: Heavenly Hawaiian Farms in Holualoa
“Great place to visit on the Big Island. They let you try all their coffees free of charge. There is also a free tour where they kindly show how the Kona coffee is made. There is a beautiful view where you can sip on your coffee. The coffee itself is great because it’s not too acidic and doesn’t have too much caffeine so you can drink it casually.” — Yelp user Peter J.
ILLINOIS: Two Hearted Queen in Chicago
“This place is the bee’s knees. A simple but wide variety of espresso beverages and food. The ambiance is a blend of cozy and productive; you have your choice of couches or tables and chairs. The WiFi and printer are reliable, the drip coffee is robust. They also have sugar free vanilla that’s not too sweet.” — Yelp user Kelsey M.
INDIANA: Coat Check Coffee in Indianapolis
“This is a cozy little place to get a fancy (but affordable) coffee. The butterscotch latte has a nice bold flavor, and I enjoyed it iced. I’ve also had their chocolate croissant and spinach + feta quiche, both were filling and yummy.” — Yelp user Madi A.
IOWA: Cafe d’Marie in Davenport
“I want to live inside the almond bread pudding!!!!!!! Not even kidding this [is] one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. You can just tell the [ingredients] are high quality and they serve it in a bowl of milk. … The ambiance is so cozy and cute. There’s jazz music playing in the background. The food and coffee are incredible. Homemade. Skip all chain Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts and come here.” — Yelp user Mallory S.
KANSAS: Groundhouse Coffee in Gardner
“Located in a renovated, turn of the century building, just the ambiance alone is worth it, with many places to get cozy and large windows bring in plenty of natural light. The coffee is great, there [are] plenty of good things to nosh on and the staff is polite and friendly. Better than Starbucks on its worst day.” — Yelp user Tony W.
KENTUCKY: Carabello Coffee in Newport
“Such a pleasant experience! They have a very positive vibe in this little coffee shop. It has a hip, almost pop up shop atmosphere with tons of nooks and crannies that make for cozy sitting areas. I opted for a small chai which was delicious. The barista was very knowledgeable about the products and provided tons of suggestions for my lunch date when he asked. It was a very positive experience and I look forward to visiting again.” — Yelp user Eileen E.
LOUISIANA: Addiction Coffeehouse in New Orleans
“I’m addicted. There I said it. I was recently in NOLA on vacation and was looking for a coffee shop to do some studying in. Yelp suggested Addiction and the reviews looked fantastic … The shop is small and cozy. I love the furniture, it’s all very unique and has a lot of character. The employees are awesome as well, and they were right, I am addicted. I’ll have to come back to NOLA just to get another Miss Tracy’s!” — Yelp user Jennifer N.
MAINE: Coffee ME Up in Portland
“It’s official. This is my FAVORITE coffee shop in Portland, ME. Hands down! Coffee ME Up is as cozy as can be, there aren’t many seats or outlets available to those who need their laptops. But, relax and enjoy the coffee, food, and ambiance.” — Yelp user Christina H.
NEW JERSEY: Missy’s Main Street Cafe in Rockaway
“So glad I went to this place!! The experience was amazing. We did have to wait for a little but trust me it was worth all the wait!! Place feels so cozy and inviting. I noticed the waitresses knew what people wanted as soon as they sat down so I’m guessing people go there often. Service was fast and everything was absolutely perfect!” — Yelp user Monica M.
WASHINGTON: Storyville Coffee Company in Seattle
“This place is tucked away near public place market and I’m so glad we found it! The decor is very cute and cozy, perfect for studying or cracking open a book away from the noise of tourists. The coffee was great but the service was even greater.” — Yelp user Maddy L.