Fans Celebrate Usher’s Daughter For Being Just Like Her Dad

Usher has been in the game of garnering attention from fans for decades through his sensational tunes, exceptional lyrics, and impeccable dance moves. Fans are also intrigued by his personal story; see their recent comments about his look-alike daughter.

There is no doubt that celebrity gossip, including stories of their craft, romance, and family life, often makes the headlines, as many fans and the tabloids seem interested in knowing everything about these famous faces.

One of America’s superb singers, Usher Raymond, is very open about sharing his realities online and during interviews. The entertainer is a father to three adorable kids, two sons, and a daughter from different women.

While Usher’s oldest kids are from his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, his youngest and only daughter, is from his relationship with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. Still, the father of three loves his kids exceptionally and delights in showing them off on social media.

UPDATES FROM THE SINGER

One of his recent snaps focused on his only daughter, Sovereign Bo. The young miss, who was born last September, joined Usher’s oldest sons, Naviyd Ely and Usher V. She turned one, and her parents serenaded the birthday girl with sweet praises while flaunting her cuteness online.

The “girl dad” shared an admirable airplane snap of him holding his daughter high in the air. She looked charming in her full, rich black hair, a full smile, with her eyes wide open, showing her dimples and her animal character overall.

Sovereign Bo’s expressions and facial features made it impossible to tell who was who, as both father and daughter looked like identical twins.

While fans gushed over the heart-capturing post, they could not overcome the need to express their thoughts on how the 1-year-old stole her dad’s face. One person quipped: “She’s your twin!!”

A commenter added: “A female version of you….she is so beautiful and May she has the best life has to offer.” Another fan wrote: “It’s the matching grin & dimple 4 me.” A fourth fan’s comment read: “She has her daddy whole face she is adorable remind me when usher first started his career how cute he was as a teen.”

On the same day, Goicoechea rolled out a brief, yet captivating message in honor of her only child’s first birthday, after sharing a funny post of the toddler smiling during mealtime, she wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday…the best is yet to come… Can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

Although Goicoechea is not as famous as her lover online, still, thousands of fans liked the post, and many fans agreed that the young princess is the singer’s doppelganger. One person quipped: “Adorable…@boogneffect sorry to say, but she looks just like her father.”

Jenn Goicoechea is successful in her own right. She is a music executive and works as a director in a non-profit performance rights organization known as ASCAP, where they protect client’s musical copyrights.

As a girl dad, Usher has readjusted his schedule to spending time with the youngest family member, a feat that also involves playing with her and wearing similar beautiful shades of colors.

The father of three is passionate about his parenthood and tries to be with his family as often as possible, whether indoors or outdoors. In May, he was caught on camera with his girls—Sovereign Bo and Goicoechea in the Los Feliz neighborhood, enjoying some snacks.

While Usher seems to be in awe of his baby girl, he does not exclude his sons from getting premium love. During an Interview on GMA, he gushed on his sons and explained that Naviyd loves to listen to his music.