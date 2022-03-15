The Covid case count jumped to 170,985 within 3 days

The number of COVID-related infections has risen to 170,985 in the last three days, as the number of patients admitted at an English hospital has reached 10,000.

This means that an average of 60,000 people are testing positive for the virus every day.

2

2 Coronavirus cases are on the rise, as more Brits are admitted with the disease. Credit to Alamy

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which provides data on infection and death, does not include any updates from Scotland. However, it includes deaths and cases from the weekend.

A further 135 people died 28 days after they received a positive test for coronavirus.

This is equivalent to approximately 45 deaths per day.

NHS data has shown that hospitalizations have increased by 18% in the past week.

Today, there are 10,576 people in hospitals across England.

On Saturday, the daily admissions were 1,368. This is a slight decline from previous days.

The South East has the highest hospital admissions, and in south west England, numbers are now their highest for nearly a year, with 1,081 patients as of March 14 – more than at any point since 1,109 patients were recorded on February 12 2021.

NHS Digital data also shows that people are seeking out help for the bug more often.

In the week up to March 13, 17,022 people were assessed by NHS 111 for Covid-19 symptoms – an increase of 3,608 on the previous week.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, stated that the increase in cases and people who need hospital treatment isn’t a cause for concern.

He said that this was to be expected following the destruction of the Covid rulebook last week.

Sky News was informed by him that he kept the situation under review.

“There is no other concern that could be considered an issue at the moment.

“We have seen some increase in infections over the past week, but given the increase of social mixing, this was to expect.

“And whilst the rate has gone up modestly in the last few days, that’s to be expected as we are now open as a country and there’s more social mixing, but there’s nothing in the data at this point in time that gives us any cause for concern.”

Brits who have tested positive have been keeping track of cases using the ZOE Covid Study App. There are currently 221,162 daily infections.

Professor Tim Spector is the lead scientist behind this project. He stated: “New Covid-19 records in UK set a record.”

“221,000 cases per day and still rising – Scotland the worst hit but affects every region.”

This number is higher than what the Government has just released – 72,898 as of Friday.

Official UK Covid cases are also on the rise, and have been increasing since Tuesday.

According to the Office for National Statistics, around 1 in 25 people have Covid.

According to the ONS, it’s unclear what caused this rise. However, it seems likely that a combination of Omicron sub-variants becoming more prevalent, waning immunity, and no restrictions is responsible.

BA.2 spreads more quickly than its sibling, but it is still thought to be as mild for most people.

The appearance of the “Deltacron”Variant – A hybrid of Omicron & Delta – has been reported by a number countries.

However, the numbers are not high enough to be of any concern.

Javid stated that “handful”Several cases were identified in the UK but they weren’t all. “not of particular concern”.

It comes as immunity starts to wane in older Brits, and hospital admissions creep up.

New daily infections in the UK have also increased in the last few days, moving from around 40K-a-day last week to over 70,000 fresh cases yesterday.

Last month, Mr Javid urged Brits not to wait for their boosters. He also advised them to make sure they’ve taken up any jabs that are available.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which collected data, showed that boosters are 85% less likely to result in you ending up in hospital than those who have not been vaccinated.

Omicron is milder – especially in the vaccinated – and Brits are now learning to live with Covid.

Jabs can be a good way to protect yourself, and others, as the case numbers continue to rise with many people getting the bug each day.

Online and in-store lateral flow tests are available for free. It is recommended that you remain at home for at most five days if you have Covid.

Because of a decline in immunity among older groups, Brits over 75 and care home residents can receive a boost in a matter of weeks. People over 12 years who are immunosuppressed or Brits over 75 can also get it in a matter of weeks.

NHS England is ready to begin dispensing “spring doses” to eligible people later this month, as long as they are six months on from their last shot.

The original plan was to start the next phase of the rollout from April, but anyone who is eligible before then can have another vaccine.

Although it is not known when exactly this will start, some reports suggest that it could be as early as March 21st. If you believe you are eligible, wait to receive your invitation.

A spokesperson from the NHS said: “The NHS continues to follow JCVI guidance accepted by Government, and in line with this, the NHS will be vaccinating eligible people with a spring dose six months after their first booster starting later this month for the small number of people eligible before April.”

Extending the spring rollout to people under 75 or in other at-risk groups will be kept under review, the Health Secretary said last month.