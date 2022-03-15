USPS Truck Contract Prompts Cries for Investigation

WASHINGTON — A group of House Democrats called Monday for an investigation into a decision by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to purchase up to 165,000 gasoline-powered mail trucks over the Biden administration’s objections that the multibillion-dollar contract would undermine the nation’s climate goals.

The contract, worth up to $6 billion over 10 years, would be the Postal Service’s first large-scale vehicle purchase in three decades.

In a letter to United States Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, lawmakers questioned whether the Postal Service had complied with a law requiring environmental reviews of major federal actions.

Both the Environmental Protection Agency and the White House Council on Environmental Quality have said that the Postal Service had made the wrong decision to buy gasoline powered trucks based on a flawed environmental analysis.