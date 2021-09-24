The Chase’s Paul Sinha says he would choose stand-up career over hit quiz show

The Chase star Paul Sinha has hinted that he could soon be leaving the hit ITV show for a comedy career.

The 51-year-old quizzer, who is known as “The Sinnerman”, has grilled contestants on matters of general knowledge for over a decade.

The quiz genius confessed to his true passion, stand-up comedy. He would rather be a comedian than a quizzer.

Speaking on The Russell Howard Hour on Sky One, the star admitted that being on The Chase has turned his life “upside down”.

“I didn’t know when I joined the show the degree that my life would be turned upside down.”

Paul went on to say: “If I had to choose it would be stand-up though because at the end of the day The Chase will go as long as it can, but it’s TV and TV is a finite thing.

“Stand-up is what I really love and want to be doing for as long as humanly possible. I mean, I love both, but if I had to pick one it would be stand-up.”

The Sinnerman joined the ITV series back in 2011 as the fourth Chaser, and he has also appeared in various special editions of the show including family and celebrity episodes.

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown is his own spin-off ITV show that pits celebrities against one another as they answer questions about TV knowledge.

It comes after Paul paid a poignant tribute to his former contestant Pete Green, who sadly passed away before his episode was shown on television.

The 72-year old pensioner, who had previously appeared on the show in September last year, tragically died in a fire at home before the episode aired.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to hear that Pete from today’s Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

“A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent.”

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV

