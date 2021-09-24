New Pakistan Football League Might Form Partnerships With Premier League Clubs

PREMIER LEAGUE could soon be ‘twinning’ with teams from Pakistan’s new franchise football competition. The Pakistan Football League will debut in 2022. Already, teams have been signed up from cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta.

Now the Daily Mail states that those six clubs will form a partnership with a Prem club. This could lead to them adopting the names and colors of their English counterparts. The six top-flight outfits from these shores still have not been confirmed but today’s report states at least one of the ‘Big Six’ are in advanced talks.

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen will soon be confirmed as the PFL’s ambassador. A planned launch ceremony at an unknown London Stadium in October is also planned.

The England legend said: “Pakistan’s football potential is huge and I am excited about identifying untapped talent in a nation of 220million

“I am looking to cross-promote and develop football between UK and Pakistan through the first-ever franchise model league.”

Premier League sides could benefit from the partnerships by potentially growing their brands and fanbases and also ‘plan to use the twinning to try to engage with their own local Asian community’ over here.

While the Pakistan clubs can use the training facilities of their partner, they will also have access to their knowledge and expertise.