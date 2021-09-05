The Brady Bunch Barry Williams Dated His TV Mother Florence Henderson and Had an Affair With Maureen McCormick!

“The Brady Bunch” became a fan favorite in the years that it aired. The characters were involved in little things that fans didn’t know about.

Like all hits sitcoms, “The Brady Bunch” The camera was not rolling, but the story was just as captivating as when it was. There are many fascinating events that take place behind the scenes. Many fans don’t know about them.

Behind the scenes, there are Were more juicer stories of drug use, intimate relationships between cast members, on and off affairs, and silent disputes over the limelight. These stories became less common over the years.

“The Brady Bunch” Cast includes Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, and Florence Henderson

BARRY WILLIAMS and FLORENCE HENDERSON

A supposed incestual relationship between the Brady patriarch and her son Greg was one of the most popular stories of the time.

Florence Henderson, Barry Williams’ mom, was allegedly in an affair with Barry Williams’ teenage son.

This makes the rumors seem almost unbelievable as Henderson was 36 years old and Williams was only 16 at that time. Williams later admitted that he had admired Henderson and dreamed about being with them in the future. Interview.

Barry Williams at SiriusXM Studios, January 16, 2015, New York City. Photo by Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

Williams, a married mother of four was Henderson. However, he did admit to taking her on a date once to discuss their mutual musical interest. He realized his dream of getting a kiss on his teenage crush and he did.

Henderson, the Brady patriarch, opened up about her supposed date with Williams younger than she was. This almost cost her her reputation.

In her book “Life Is Not a Stage,” Henderson recalled her first date with Williams as a teenager and said that she would have gone out with any other children if they asked. Henderson also noted that she considered herself a mentor.

Henderson said that Williams was entering adulthood and that she understood his request. She did not want him to be discouraged by turning her down. She understood his request to be innocent.

Williams’ brother brought the pair to the date as Williams was too young to drive at that time and had not yet received his license. Henderson said that the night was innocent except for the goodnight kiss which later proved to be too much.

The late actress made it clear that Williams had a crush on Williams and that she did her part to help him overcome it. Both stars were close friends after they left the show and continued to share a strong bond. Henderson was loved by Carol Brady until her death in 2016.

Her sweet sense of humor, mother appeal, and sweetness were her hallmarks. But her backstory is far more interesting. “Brady Bunch.” Fortunately, she got sober in the 80s, and since then, she has focused on getting things back together.

BRADY WILLIAMS AND MARCIA MCCORMICK

Another actual juicy romance took place between Williams and his on-screen sister, Marcia, played by Maureen McCormick. McCormick and Williams would go on to enjoy an on-and-off relationship.

In her memoir, “Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice,” McCormick opened up on her first kiss with Williams, adding that at some point, she felt like she was kissing her brother.

Both stars met on the set of the show when Williams was 14 and McCormick was 12. As they grew on the show, so did their hormones. In her book, McCormick noted that their kiss was long, passionate, and wonderful.

Later on, director Lloyd J. Schwartz, son of show creator Sherwood Schwartz, revealed that the attraction between both stars had begun to cause issues on camera and became awkward since they played siblings.

Their desire for each other began to get in the way of their job, and at a point, the peak of their tension prevented them from shooting a scene as both stars let their emotions get the best of them.

Different tactics were put in place to get the on-screen siblings to shoot the scene, and finally, the director used the psychic distance approached, which helped return things to normal. Over time, the tension between both stars began to cool off.

Also, the pair faced the barrier of timing. At the time, neither party was able to commit to a real relationship as their careers were starting, so both parties had to settle for an on and off fling.

In an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the show host quizzed both parties on their first kiss, asking McCormick to rate her experience, and surprisingly, she gave it a high score.

MCCORMICK HAD ISSUES WITH DRUGS

Seeing the cast members together was a beautiful sight for the show’s lovers, especially as each star had gone to build a career for themself after the series ended. However, McCormick had some difficulties at first.

Shortly after the show ended, the actress slipped into drug use and battled her insecurities and fears. Fortunately, she was sober by the 80s. She has worked hard to get things back on track.

“THE BRADY BUNCH”

The last episode of the classic sitcom aired almost forty years ago, but the impact remains fresh in the minds of those who were thrilled by the famous storyline of the Brady’s.

The show Was centered around newlyweds Mike Brady (Robert Reed) and his wife Carol (Florence Henderson), giving fans a glimpse this is their daily lives with their six kids.

Cast members have been close friends and have been a part of one another’s lives since the last episode aired. While some have had great careers, others remember their childhood fondly.

For viewers “The Brady Bunch” It’s still one of America’s most popular sitcoms and we hope to see it again.