General Hospital Season 58 Jax Does Everything Spoilers Alert!

General Hospital spoilers for September 6-10, 2021 reveal the lead-up to the big Jarly wedding that’s been three years in the making. In soap time, the wedding day is now, but in real life, we will be watching this unfold for two weeks. It’s going to be a wild ride.

General Hospital Spoilers! Carly makes a big confession

Carly (Laura Wright), who has been waiting to marry Jason since the 1990s, finally gets her chance. Sonny is (presumed) dead and now she has to marry Jason for the business’ sake, but we all know it’s more. After being shocked when Monica (Leslie Charleson), accepts her as her daughter-in-law, she decides to tell Jason. Jason is ready to share his feelings? When she ran away last week, he certainly wanted to kiss her.

Of course, they also have to worry about their mob troubles, and Jason fears that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has plans for the wedding — even from behind bars. Jax could be doing something that could alter everything, but neither of them knows this. What will Jason and Carly think about this?

Jasper Jacks Believes That He Knows A Secret

Nina (Cynthia Watros), who lives in Nixon Falls, is shocked to see Jax (Ingo Rademacher). He thinks Sonny (Maurice Benard), who he calls Mike, is out there. He believes Nina was hiding him, even though she fell in love. Jax is always interested in Nina’s opinions and Nina will hem and haw as Jax asks them questions. He resorts to threats against her.

Will she be really scared? Jax definitely won’t hurt her but he may decide to reveal the truth to Carly, threatening Nina’s relationship with Wiley. Nina tries to reason to him but it may be futile. Jax is determined to stop this wedding and Nina’s secret maybe all he needs.

Port Charles Happenings

Maxie (Kirstenstorms) wants to see her baby again and makes a brave move. However, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), then confronts her on how to best care for Bailey Louise. Maxie starts to feel guilty about Valentin’s attachment to her baby. Nina warned her about this, but Nina can’t really preach about secrets at the moment.

The search for Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) continues and it’s clear that both cases are connected. Curtis (Donnell Turner) is surprised when a clue he finds about Drew also leads back to Naomi’s murder a few weeks ago. It’s not surprising that Drew can hear Hayden screaming.

Don’t miss new episodes of General Hospital ABC Weekdays