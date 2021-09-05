The Bold and the Beautiful Season 34 Steffy Meets Sheila Paris Too Close!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 6-10, 2021, reveal Steffy Forrester refusing to fall for Sheila Carter’s tricks, which are obvious to her but not as obvious to Sheila’s son.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers! Sheila Carter is a master at deciding what she wants

That little fainting spell that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) pulled on Friday was clear as day fake and the audience knew it even before we saw Sheila’s little smirk as Finn (Tanner Novlan) called an ambulance and said the patient is his mom. That’s all the crazy woman wants to hear. But she wants a relationship with her son. She is taken to the hospital immediately. Although she is fine, Steffy informs Finn that she was lying all the time.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), attempts to confront Sheila. Sheila gets an earful from Finn about Finn’s true feelings and shows Sheila the emoji text Finn sent. Steffy nearly loses it when Sheila warns her that she won’t win. We’re sure Sheila is amused.

In the meantime, Paris (Diamond White), is obsessed with Finn and Steffy’s problems she goes on and on about them to Zende (Delon De Metz). Zende realizes that Finn is too close to Zende. How will this impact his relationship with Paris? What will she do if things turn sour?

The Saga of Eric Carter, Quinn, and Carter

Eric (John McCook) overhears Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna (Denise Richards) discussing Eric’s little problem and Quinn saying she plans to be with her husband even if he can’t satisfy her sexually. Do they also discuss how Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) absolutely did satisfy Quinn in that way? Eric has a surprising idea late in the week, and it may have to do with his little incident of eavesdropping from his living room.

Eric must enjoy listening in on people’s conversations because he is further enlightened at the end of the week when he hears Quinn and Carter discussing their relationship, but they don’t take it farther than talking. What will Eric do next? Is it an altruistic act or are Quinn and his family in serious trouble?

Don’t miss new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Weekdays!