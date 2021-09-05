Sarah Harding Death By Cancer At 39 and How she wanted a Great Big f*** off party to say Goodbye!

Sarah Harding, the Girls Aloud singer, died of cancer at 39. Sarah wanted one last celebration with her friends and family, confessing that she had never seen another Christmas.

The beloved singer, who rose to fame on ITV’s Popstars, knew she wouldn’t make Christmas but she said she wanted to celebrate with friends and family “one last time.”

Sarah’s dream was revealed in her memoir Hear Me Out.

“What I’d really like to do is to see everyone — all my friends, all together. One last time,” She wrote.

“Then I’d throw a great big f*** off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye.

“It would be so amazing!”

The blonde bombshell, who grew up in the northwest of England, was known for her love of partying, which at one point earned her the nickname ‘Hardcore Harding’.

She was often seen on red carpets, turning heads with her sense for occasion and glamour.

After being selected to be part of Girls Aloud’s reality TV talent show Popstars, the star stuns everyone.

The foursome, which included bandmates, Cheryl and Kimberly, Nicola, Nicola, and Nadine sold over six million records and had four UK No. 1 singles.



Marie, Sarah’s mum, broke the news today about her daughter’s suicide Sarah was also a part of St Trinian’s 2, Coronation Street, or Run For Your Wife.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 winner, she was also part of Celebrity Masterchef and The Jump.

Sarah revealed her diagnosis of cancer via social media in August 2020.

I was diagnosed earlier this year with breast cancer. A few weeks ago, I received the devastating news about the spread of the disease to other parts.”There’s no easy way to say this and actually, it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

Just over a year later Sarah’s mum broke the sad news of her daughter’s death today on Instagram.