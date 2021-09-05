Is there any rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

It seems like there’s a new breaking story about Meghan Markle and Prince HarryEvery day, tabloids appear in the tabloids. One tabloid reported that Prince Harry and Markle were having serious relationship problems a year ago. After watching the Zoom call between the couple, a body language expert made this accusation. Now, Gossip Copt is time to look back and see how these relationships affected the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hiding Marriage Problems?

12 months ago Neue IdeaProposed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship issues were so bad they were impossible to hide. After a body language expert watched the couple’s interview on a Zoom call, they said, “subconscious body language displays are an indication of broader issues.”These assumptions were made by the expert after noticing Meghan’s speech patterns. “Harry immediately looks at the floor.”

Evidently, Prince Harry was uncomfortable with his body language and this proved to be the case “this is now the Meghan show, with Harry the side act.”Zoom Interview footage was grainy so how reliable is it? Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still having trouble?

This is a completely false story

The article didn’t make much sense when originally published, and it still doesn’t today. Neue IdeaThis story was created using a Zoom call and a so called “Story Generator”. “body language expert”Most likely, they have never met. Harry and Markle Before. It is also a very broad assumption to assume that the couple are having relationship problems based on one Zoom call. Harry was looking down at the camera during the interview.

Prince Harry could be looking at anything, but it is possible that he was just looking down. Most likely, however, he was simply looking at Zoom call members. This story was, in essence, very dramatic and overblown to put it mildly. Gossip Cop doesn’t believe this story is true even in the slightest.

Painting Meghan Markle As A Controlling Wife

You’d think the “evil Meghan Markle”This is when the narrative would have to be finished. Tabloids accuse Markle of being involved with drama. In 2020, the National EnquirerMarkle fled to the UK after he was given $100 million of jewellery from the royals. Gossip CopThis story is over, since there was no evidence (or reason for Markle) to make such a statement.

The same magazine claimed Markle was also a “pathological liar”And “bipolar narcissist” who was controlling Prince Harry’s every move. This story was not just false but also very disrespectful and insensitive. When it comes to creating a story, the tabloids have clearly no limits.