The Black’ To End With Season 2 On Netflix, Premiere Date Set

The upcoming second season of Netflix’s anime seriesThe Black at the Pacific RimIt will be the last. It will launch April 19. Netflix has also released the first look images for the offshoot. Pacific RimLegendary Television also offers franchise.

Season 2The Black, Pacific RimThe journey is not over. Hayley and Taylor, their brave sisters, are still hoping to reach Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer. It is the smaller training Jaeger left behind in Australia after the evacuation. Hayley and Taylor are joined by Mei, a teenage assassin who is also a kaiju/human hybrid. This makeshift family must cross dangerous territory controlled the bloodthirsty Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.

The Black at the Pacific Rim is created by Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, produced by Legendary Television, with Polygon Pictures handling animation production.