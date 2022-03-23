Russia Gets US Access to a Detained WNBA Star

Brittney Griner, a US diplomat, was finally allowed to see Brittney during her Russian detention.

CNN’s Ned Price said that Griner was in “good condition”They are working together to ensure that she’s “treated fairly.”

On February 17, the WNBA star was detained by officials at a Moscow Airport. She was accused of drug offenses.

US State Department Spokesperson NedPrice said American officials have finally been granted access to Brittney Griner — the WNBA star detained in Russia — and that she is in “good condition.”

“Within the last couple hours an official from our Embassy has been granted consular access to Britney Griner,” Price CNNThis will be Wednesday morning.

“We were able to check on her condition and we will continue to work very closely with her legal team … to see to it that she is treated fairly,”He concluded.





Griner.



AP Photo/Eric Gay







The 6-foot-9 center has been in Russian custody since February 17, when agents at Sheremetyevo Airport claimed to have found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Griner’s custody has been held since then. “Russian legal team has seen her multiple times a week,”Insider received information from a source who was familiar with the situation last week.

But, Russia denied American officials requests to visit Griner during Griner’s continued detention. Colin Allred, the US Congressman from Griner’s native Texas, has previously spoken out against Russia’s repeated refusals to grant access to a US Citizen. “really unusual” “extremely concerning.”

The precarious circumstances of the Olympic gold medalist have not been revealed. The drug trafficking case being brought against her and the state of her defense remain unclear — but that lack of transparency on the American side is by design, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Insider last week.





Griner.



AP Photo/Rick Scuteri







A part of a broader misunderstanding is the relative silence displayed by US government, league and team officials. “say less and push more privately behind the scenes”Engelbert confirms to Insider that Griner is being returned home quickly.

“We’re in daily contact with her agent, her family, her legal representation,”The commissioner was also quoted. “So it’s everybody coordinating on this and obviously we don’t want to do or say anything that is going to jeopardize her safety.”

Engelbert kept in touch with Griner all through Griner’s imprisonment. “the Biden administration, State Department, other elected officials, organizations with expertise in these matters”Griner’s safe release and return will be quietly negotiated by others.

Griner was handcuffed at a Moscow court one month after her arrest. This was as her legal team challenged her ongoing detention.

Insider was informed by a source that Griner’s legal team approached Thursday’s hearing. “with the hopes of having Brittney transferred to house arrest.” Instead, the court ruled that the two-time Olympic gold medalist must remain in custody until at least May 19 — a decision that “was not unexpected,”Source:

The person — who is familiar with Griner’s legal circumstances but spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concern for Griner’s continued safety — stressed that Thursday’s proceedings were “not a hearing on the merits”She was convicted of a drug-related offense and is facing a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment.

“The investigation is still ongoing,”The source stated. “ Once it has concluded, a trial date will be set. Until then, the court extends detention by periods of time.”





Griner (left) holds the ball during 2021 WNBA Finals.





Paul Beaty/AP









“If the investigation is not finished, the May hearing is to contemplate how much longer the court needs to extend,”They added.

Though Griner has reportedly voiced concerns about the beds in her jail cell being too small for her 6-foot-9 frame, Russian media outlet TASS claims that she “has no complaints about the conditions of detention”She’s also a great cook! “calmly accepted the situation in which she found herself.”

Griner was headed to Russia in the first place to play for European powerhouse club UMMC Ekaterinburg, as she’s done every WNBA off-season since 2014.





Griner (right), competing for Russian club UMMC Ekaterinburg, during the WNBA Offseason.



BSR Agency/Getty Images







Around half of WNBA athletes travel abroad in winter to play. Supplement their low salaries from the domestic league. Stars are paid significantly more overseas than what they earn in the United States. Griner is the perfect example of this pay divide.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star will be returning home this year. League-maximum base salary of $227,900 from the Phoenix Mercury, though she’s eligible to make more between bonuses and marketing opportunities should she stay in the US for the winter. According to sources, she is reported to earn $1 million per season at the UMMC Ekaterinburg. Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic.

Even in normal circumstances, this two-season per-year lifestyle isn’t ideal. Griner, an athlete, often finds themselves with nagging injuries and rapid wear and tear that can hinder their professional careers.





Griner.



AP Photo/Rick Scuteri







But during moments of international crisis — like the early days of the pandemic or right now, as Russia wages war in Ukraine — WNBA players taking on second jobs overseas becomes all the more perilous. Griner might be collateral damage to the fiery feud that is raging between two global superpowers because of the rapidly declining relationship between her home and her offseason abode.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, stated that the US is ready to respond to any geopolitical crisis. “provide every possible assistance”Griner and other citizens held abroad per ESPN.