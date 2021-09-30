The Bitter Enmity Between Frank Sinatra And The One Woman Who Didn’t Fall For His Charms

In October 1944, Frank Sinatra inadvertently started a riot at New York’s Paramount Theatre just by showing up on stage. He sang to thousands of teenage fans who rushed into the venue.

Meanwhile, the list of women he supposedly had romances with included Ava Gardner, Lana Turner, and Mia Farrow. But one woman was completely unmoved by Sinatra’s charms: his co-star in the 1952 flop, “Meet Danny Wilson.”