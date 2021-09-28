The Big Difference Between Jogging And Running

Running is a great way to get into shape, burn extra calories, and shed excess weight. The pace you run will impact how much energy we expend and how many calories that we burn. The more you run, the harder your muscles work. To keep up with increasing distances and speed, our arms pump faster and our core contracts harder.

Running has a tendency to leave us breathless when we ramp up our pace to 6 miles per hour or more (via Healthline). To get even more technical, running intensity can be scientifically measured with a unit called Metabolic Equivalent of Tasks, or MET (via Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health). According to scientists, running requires up to 9 METs. What is the actual number of calories that are actually burned when you run at such a high MET rate? While this depends on several personal factors, a 135-pound person could burn roughly 100 calories per mile at a pace of 6 miles per hour (via Livestrong).