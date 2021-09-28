Season 11 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO with season 11 on Oct. 24 starting at 10:40 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes to be released subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Seinfeld co-creator, Larry David, as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

Although the network has been quiet about the future of the series, JB Smoove speculated that the pandemic may be part the storyline.

“I can’t tell you guys everything but what I can say is Larry is really good at attaching his humor to the world and that’s consistently what he has done since Curb has been on HBO. He’s a master at it,” Smoove responded when asked about Curb characters being affected by the pandemic at the Creative Emmy Awards in Sept. “He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He’s a genius, he really is.”

Smoove credits the comedy’s longevity in part to David’s break from making the series and says as long as David keeps writing, Smoove will stay onboard.

“As long as Larry’s going, I’m going,” He stated.

You can watch the full season 11 teaser video above.