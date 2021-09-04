The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Entertains Fans On TikTok Fail Video!

“The Big Bang Theory” Mayim Bialik was a TikTok star who shared a funny TikTok video with a filter that made her look older. Enjoy the hilarious transformation.
Mayim Bialik, a well-known actress, became a TV star thanks to her role on CBS’s wildly popular sitcom Amy Farrah Fowler as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler. “The Big Bang Theory.”
Before joining the cast of the comedy hit, Bialik was a star in her own right, playing the title role on the NBC sitcom. “Blossom” From 1991 to 1995. With more projects in the pipeline, her fan base continues to grow.
Her 45-year-old real-life personality, in addition to her humorous TV roles, is an entertainment source for her fans. She was recently made to look old by a TikTok filter. She captioned a side-splitting clip
“Worst trend to try ever. Ever ever. Ever.”
Bialik was captivated by her fake transformation with gray hair and wrinkles.
Fans shared their shock and delight in the comments section, as well as their amusement. Some people thought she was unrecognizable due to the silly filter. Others thought she was an adorable grandma.
Bialik has previously spoken out on topics other than vaccinations.
The “Call Me Kat”The popular social media site for video-sharing has more than 1 million followers. She has posted several videos, including funny snippets. “The Big Bang Theory.”
You can see her infectious humor in this video. “Call Me Kat”Actress is enjoying the best time in her life. Her career is continuing to grow. Recently, she was named a Permanent hostA TV Game Show that is a Hit “Jeopardy!”
This announcement comes after Mike Richards, the previous show’s host, resigned amid controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct. Offensive commentsAbout women, Jews, or poor people.
Before Richards, it was the death of Alex Trebek (the show’s iconic host), who died from cancer. NovemberLast year. Since 1984 Trebek was the show’s permanent host.
Bialik, like her predecessors, has had to deal with controversy. Recently she Anger deniedAlthough she stated her opposition to vaccines, she stressed that she has been fully immunized.
Her 2012 book revelations led to speculations about her being an anti-vaxxer. “Beyond the Sling”She did not vaccinate her kids. She has since changed her mind and stated that she vaccinated them.
Bialik has previously spoken out on topics other than vaccinations. She wrote an article in 2017 Opinion pieceThe New York Times reports on Hollywood’s treatment women.