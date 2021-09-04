Animal Kingdom Season 5 Baz Killed in Season 3 Spoiler Alert!

TNT’s 2016 premiere Animal Kingdom Joshua, a 17-year-old boy, is the focus of the story. “J” Cody (Finn Cole). J moves to Southern California after his mother is killed by a heroin overdose. Animal KingdomNow in Season 5, the series has lost a few key characters over the years.

Smurf discovered she was dying of cancer in Season 4. In the penultimate episode, she began a gunfight that was meant to end her life. Pope (Shawn Hatosy), saved her life, prompting Smurf and her son to complete the task. Her grandson then pulled the trigger on her and ended her life. Then, in Season 5, Episode 5, it was revealed Angela (Emily Deschanel), had been murdered.

Angela, a former addict, and ex-con released in Season 4 were attacked to death by Shane. She never made it into Season 5. Barry’s shocking death was the most shocking. “Baz” Season 3 premiere: Scott Speedman plays Blackwell. Baz was J’s more level-headed uncle. He turned out to be his father. Baz’s demise was something viewers never anticipated. Here’s what happened to him and who was responsible.

Why was Baz killed in the ‘Animal Kingdom?

Baz was adopted as a child by Smurf at the age of 12. As a teenager, he began to get involved in Smurf’s criminal schemes. Baz’s intelligence and quick thinking made him quickly the second in command. Baz was a fan favorite early in the series. But his greediness, self-centeredness, and selfishness lead him down a dark road of evil. He was a cheater to his wife, and he ended up neglecting his little girl in the process. However, his decision not to steal from Smurf sealed his fate.

He found millions in cash, watches, and jewelry worth millions. He kept the extra money, even though he split it among his brothers and J. He then framed Smurf (Alex Meraz) for Javi’s murder. When she was thrown in jail, he attempted to flee to Mexico with Lucy Guerra (Carolina Guerra). Baz was attacked by an unknown assailant in all black in Episode 12 of Season 2.

His fans thought he would survive, but he was taken to the hospital and died during Season 3. The death of Baz was a difficult subject for the audience, who wanted to find out his killer. Baz’s killer didn’t become known until Season 4, Episode 8 Mia Benitez, a niece of Pete Trujillo (Rey Gallegos), and J’s love interest told J she had murdered Baz. His grandmother was also responsible.

Baz was the reason the show was canceled. This is because the movie that inspired the series also saw that character die. Baz would not be alive for very long, so producers weren’t sure what to do. Interview with Entertainment WeeklyJohn Wells, executive producer of the film, expressed his satisfaction with the decision. “The Baz character dies in the first 15 minutes of the movie. So that’s where we thought we were going and then we realized we had more material for Baz, more stories we wanted to tell, so we put it off a little bit.”