Lindsie Chrisley Announces Plans to Never Fix a Relationship with Dad Todd

Lindsie Chrisley isn’t holding back and it turns out that she doesn’t want to fix things with her estranged father Todd Chrisley. Entertainment Tonight Lindsie got to chat with her and get the scoop. She isn’t afraid to put her thoughts out there knowing that it will get right back to her family.

Lindsie Chrisley Speaks Out

Lindsie isn’t holding back at all and went as It’s almost too much to say that she isn’t “envious of anyone who’s on reality tv.” Her relationship with her dad Todd hasn’t been great for a while and fans want to know if they are going to work things out. Lindsie seems to think that there is no chance of this happening. Here’s what she had to say ET.

“There will never be a reconciliation. I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

“I moved away from something that I felt was toxic and not in my best interest and forged my own path.” https://t.co/iphM7Gj9Q8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 3, 2021

Does She Listen To Todd’s Podcast?

Lindsie Chrisley also mentioned that her dad’s podcast is something she listens to. It turns out that she doesn’t do that anymore. Here’s her take on it.

“Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me. So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible. However, I was told many things that have been said. And it’s hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don’t feel are pure.”

Lindsie seems content with her life right now. She recently revealed that she was divorcing. Lindsie has her podcast if you want to keep up-to-date on everything. Coffee Convos.

Are you surprised to hear that Lindsie Chrisley doesn’t want to fix things with her father Todd Chrisley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and don’t miss new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best USA Network.