The Best FX Drama Shows To Stream Right Now

The Shield (2002 – 2008)

In this popular FX drama, The Shield follows the activities of an experimental division of the LA Police Department with several corrupt members, in a district that is rife with gang-related violence, drug trafficking, prostitution, and more.

The Shield was definitely one of those shows that really blew the crime drama genre out of the water, because it was so good. The stories were genuinely intriguing and captured your interest almost instantly, and let’s not even get started about The Shield cast. While there were plenty of series regulars, big names in Hollywood would often take on extended roles, such as Glenn Close, Forest Whitaker, Laurie Holden, and more. It was truly awesome.

Stream The Shield on Hulu.