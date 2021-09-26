Todd Chrisley Makes Holiday Plans With Wife Julie Chrisley

Todd Chrisley is feeling “spontaneous.” The Chrisley Knows Best star has been bitten by the love bug. He’s feeling a little romantic and he wants to get away with his wife, Julie Chrisley. As fans know, he’s crazy about her and it shows. On the show, he often wants to get her alone, away from their children.

In the latest episode of the family reality show, Todd reveals his plans. However, it’s not what Julie expected. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Todd isn’t the only one who wants to get away on a tropical vacay. His kids Savannah and Chase Chrisley embarked on their own trip to the Bahamas this month.

Love isn’t dead after all

The Chrisley Knows Best Instagram account shared a new clip from the show on Friday, September 24. It shows Todd Chrisley sharing his romantic plans with his wife Julie Chrisley. Julie does NOT look pleased. The former talk show host says he was only trying to be “spontaneous” and “do something nice” for his wife.

Todd Chrisley argued that “people leave their kids all the time.” His plan was to “give them a kiss, give them a few bucks” and just take off for a while. He didn’t reveal where they would go. Todd was just in the mood to have a romantic getaway somewhere away from them.

“Who said romance is dead? #ChrisleyKnowsBest is back tonight at 9/8c,” the caption reads.





You can tell that the patriarch is dying to get out of the house. As for Julie, she’s not invested in her husband’s idea. She rolled her eyes and said, “Oh my God.” She feels that he has to do better with planning. Todd doesn’t really have any plans. He’s just itching to leave their mansion and to be alone with his love, which is understandable.

Fans are talking about Todd Chrisley’s plans to romance his wife. Most of them took to the post to share their thoughts. Others found the scene humorous. Some gave their ideas as to what the couple can do.

Todd Chrisley wants to escape to the Bahamas with Julie Chrisley

On Chrisley Knows, the Best fans said they wished they were as “spontaneous” as Todd Chrisley. If they had the money, they would take off to the Bahamas in the heartbeat. However, they will have to settle for a hamburger joint instead. “👏 right let’s do it Bahamas if only I had money to be spontaneous.. my idea is spontaneous let’s go get hamburgers tonight,” the fan wrote.

Some noted that Todd Chrisley just wants to get some love from his wife, which is completely understandable. It’s hard for the couple to be alone with their kids around. Other fans loved the way he said “Bahamas.” Most fans found the scene relatable and said they wish they could do the same as well with their significant other.”

“Yes my honey doesn’t like leaving the kids so here we are,” one user commented.

Maybe Todd and Julie can leave the kids with Nanny Faye. Or, maybe that’s a horrible idea. They will have the full run of the house. Hopefully, this couple will get some alone time in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Todd’s romantic idea? Sound off below in the comments.

Check back with TV Shows Ace for more news on Todd Chrisley.