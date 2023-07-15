The Berserk manga has ended. Check out the current status

Has the ‘Berserk’ manga ended? After the death of its creator Kentaro Meira in 2021, this ongoing series has been left in an odd state.

It’s hard to believe that manga tales can last for decades. Monkey D. Luffy will we see him discover the One Piece treasure? One Piece? Conan Edogawa return to normal? Is the Case Closed Now? The questions haunt fans of long mangas, as well as those who love anime. Berserk We faced this nightmare in 2021.

The article continues after the advertisement

First debuting in 1989 Berserk This dark fantasy epic follows Guts, who is a swordsman mutilated by a demon ritual. Griffith was a mercenary who was once Guts’ ally and became a demi god after they sacrificed their fellow soldiers. The series’ long-running history has seen it receive critical praise for its emotional content and meticulously detailed artwork. Has the series been a success? Berserk Has the manga series ended due to tragedy?

The article continues after the advertisement

Has the ‘Berserk’ manga ended? You should be aware of the following.

Berserk Kentaro Meira originally illustrated the manga. Miura was known to have an impeccable artistic style. His work is often characterized by its incredibly small details. There was no surprise Berserk Miura was awarded the Award for Excellence for his art at the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes sixth award ceremony held in 2002.

Miura would not live to witness his greatest achievement. Kentaro MIura died suddenly on May 6, 2021 from an acute aortic disection. At the time, he was 54. His death was mourned not only by Japanese legends in the entertainment industry, but also artists and fans around the globe. Last but not least, Berserk The chapter on which he had worked, Chapter 364, appeared a few weeks later on September 10. After a few months, the manga went on hiatus while the editorial staff considered how to continue the series.

The article continues after the advertisement

Then, Berserk The series could have been ended posthumously, even though it had not reached a satisfactory conclusion. The series was to be ended on June 7, 2022. Berserk manga would continue. Hakusensha and Miura’s childhood friend, manga artist Kouji Muri, made the announcement. According to reports the continuation of the manga is being created using the notes, designs and memorandums which Miura relayed to Mori during the career of the former.

The article continues after the advertisement

Mori intends to be faithful to the information Miura gave him in the past about the Manga. The only thing I’ll write is the [chapters] Mori said, “Miura talked to me about that,” Mori disclosed in an StatementTranslation from Japanese: I won’t elaborate. The episodes which I do not remember well, I will leave out. “I will only write what Miura told me about the stories and lines.”