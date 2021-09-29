The Bachelor Season 26 Is Set To Have A New Host & Here’s Who!

The Bachelor has a new host. TMZ reports that Jesse Palmer is the new permanent face of the franchise. Palmer replaces longtime host Chris Harrison, who part ways after 25 seasons with the show and its spinoff The Bachelorette amid a huge racism scandal.

Harrison supported Rachel Kirkconnel’s actions as Season 25 contestant. Her photos from an antebellum-themed event in 2018 were resurfaced halfway through the season. Harrison said Kirkconnell deserved “grace.”

Palmer is a former Bachelor himself. He says he is grateful for the chance and looks forward to the gig in Season 26. The report mentions that Palmer forgot to name some of the women competing for his affections in his 2004 season.

Palmer is a TV broadcaster and an ex-NFL quarterback. He was a star in Season 5. “For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said in a statement, per Yahoo News.

“Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Palmer’s previous experience in television outside of The Bachelor includes him acting as a sports commentator on ESPN, and a former special contributor on ABC’s Good Morning America. He is currently hosting ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer. Palmer previously hosted The Proposal in 2018, as well as Disney Parks’ holiday specials and ABC’s NFL Draft special.

Harrison said that he was not upset by his controversial exit. Harrison said he was happy to have his normal life back.