Woman’s Passport Scares Daughter Into Thinking Her Mom Is An Alien

A 5-year-old girl couldn’t help her tears when she saw a picture of the earth on her mother’s passport. After seeing her mother’s passport, she was shocked to discover that her mom was an alien. She had kept the secret a secret for years.

Sometimes children can have the most bizarre reactions. Parents can only convince their kids that it’s not true, or make them laugh for a bit. Shaakira Brandon clearly did not expect her daughter to accuse Shaakira of being an alien.

The mother shared that she had let her daughter watch “Men in Black” once but had no idea her princess would go a little overboard with things. The mother shared a video of Nala-Joye her little girl who was crying while holding her mother’s passport.

Nala, who is holding her mom’s passport in tears, thinks she’s an alien. Photo by twitter.com/IamKiraJ Nala couldn’t speak a word when she was asked why she was crying.

When Nala was asked the reason behind her tears, she was so overcome with her feelings that she couldn’t say a word. In the meantime, her mother was taken aback by her little daughter’s reaction and alien theory. The caption of her video of Nala on Twitter read:

“My daughter found my passport today & she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien . Shoulda never let her watch MIB (sic).”

When Brandon saw Nala holding her passport as proof of her alleged alien identity, she was able to connect the dots. “Men in Black” At the time, Nala had an alien reference to where the creatures were from and she also carried paperwork including passports. It’s no wonder Nala is so smart.

My daughter found my passport today & she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien 👽😂. Shoulda never let her watch MIB pic.twitter.com/blvBAHX2Zn — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) September 20, 2021

In the video, Brandon asked Nala if the picture of the earth on her passport meant she was an alien, also adding if she was scared of mommy. Her little princess took everything too seriously, much to her delight.

She said that her daughter would love to find a man, but she also wants to purchase a home for her little angel.

Brandon explained to Nala that the passport was just a record of all she’d been to anywhere on Earth. The viral video has been viewed more than a 1.5million times and has been liked by 255K people.

Yo! 😂😂😂Her dramatic ability is unmatched. My 9 year old can’t watch stuff either cause she be thinking it’s real life. 😂 — J Avisé (@je_suis_j_avise) September 21, 2021

The viral sensation video gained even more popularity when Men in Black’s screenwriter, Ed Solomon, commented on it, saying: “My Bad. I apologize. :)” It seems that everyone is concerned for little Nala but is also amused at her adorable reaction.

To make things more fun, Brandon even confirmed in a Tweet that her daughter “slept with the lights on and an eye open” that night. Mama dear didn’t slow down, as she shared a series of cute videos with Nala’s hilarious reactions.

Nala-Joye, her brother, and her sister were busy making a cake. The video once again included a teary-eyed Nala, and the caption read: “If you watched that clip and thought ‘awww kids are so innocent’ be advised they are sour patches and low-key mini terrorist.”

You gotta be really committed to your attitude to have an attitude in the happiest place on earth 😩😂🏰 pic.twitter.com/PrVJPyceM7 — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) August 15, 2021

Nala’s dramatic nature was further confirmed by another video shared by Brandon where she was wearing a princess dress at Disneyland but refused to strike a smile for a photo. The caption read:

“You gotta be really committed to your attitude to have an attitude in the happiest place on earth.”

Brandon also added that she’s been looking after Nala as a single parent for many years, and they share a strong bond. She stated that although her daughter is looking for a man for her, she wants to buy a house for her little angel.

Oh and if you’re wondering if she’s dramatic because she’s one of those. Yes, yes she is https://t.co/MWP5S82ZW9 — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) September 21, 2021

Several people have commented on Nala’s viral video clips. One user said: “OMG. She has proof! The way she pointed out that pic and threw down the passport… I’m dead (sic).”

Another user shared: “If my child isn’t like this… I’m parenting wrong.” Undoubtedly, Nala and Brandon make an adorable mommy-daughter duo, and her dramatic reactions are absolutely loveable.