Newbie Mykenna Close To Quitting Before Her Exciting Date With Ed | Bachelor In Paradise

BACHELOR in Paradise newbie Mykenna cried and nearly quit before she went on a date with Ed as Anna and James formed a romance.
Mykenna had asked several men to go on a date with her, including Aaron. She was rejected by all of them.
“I just want to go home. I don’t want to be here anymore,” Mykenna stated that Aaron refused to go on a date. Ed approached her on the beach and asked if she would like to go on a date.
Meanwhile, during episode ten of Bachelor in Paradise — which is an extra special, extra long-running show — Anna started a fling with James. One day after Tia gave him a rose, she invited James to a date.
During their date, they were told to cover themselves in cinnamon sugar and chocolate, which Anna likened to being a “human churro.”
Following their date with snakes and dessert, the pair were spotted kissing in a pool.
Tonight’s special Paradise Prom episode will be three hours long. It features contestants taking each other to an 80’s-themed Prom.
And fan fave bartender Wells Adams is guest-hosting the episode.
TIA FEELS LEFT OUT
Tia felt left out at the prom and then Aaron requested to talk with her.
Aaron gave Tia a corsage and kissed her.
Chelsea thought Aaron’s actions were “rude and disrespectful.”
TIME FOR PROM
As the group prepared for prom, Aaron said: “I haven’t been to prom before. Nor have I been to the 80s. …But I’m here for it.”
“I’m excited about this prom,” Joe said.
Anna, who said she’s “not interested in anyone else,” revealed she was excited to spend time with James at the prom.
But Tia wasn’t looking forward to the event because “the one guy” that she liked is going with Anna.
NOAH TELLS ABIGAIL HE’S FALLING IN LOVE WITH HER
When Noah opened up to Abigail and said he’s falling in love with her, she kept quiet.
One Twitter user reacted by saying: “Normalize communicating your feelings and emotional thought process to your significant other so it doesn’t completely blow up in your face.”
SPIRITUAL CEREMONY
Following Kenny and Mira’s spiritual ceremony, Mari admitted that she “didn’t necessarily plan to be engaged at the end of this” but feels it could happen.
Kenny felt they were now on the right page in their relationship.
KENNY OPENS UP TO MARI
“Why I’m falling in love with you. I feel like we have some sort of connection,” Kenny told Mari.
“I can’t fully explain it. It’s just there.”
ANNA AND JAMES GO ON DATE
Anna invited James on a date and he accepted.
They thought they were going to get a couple’s massage but they were told to cover themselves in cinnamon sugar and chocolate, which Anna likened to being a “human churro.”
‘I WANTED TO MEET HER’
After a day of fighting with nemesis Aaron Clancy over their mutual love interest, Chelsea Vaughn, Ivan Hall found himself in even more hot water for his secret fling.
At the beginning of tonight’s rose ceremony, Ivan stood in front of the group to admit that he had made a “giant mistake.”
He explained: “Last night I spent time with Alexa at the hotel… I thought I was going home and I wanted to meet her.
“The one person I wanted to meet here was Alexa. I went around the system last night to meet Alexa because I wanted to see if there was a connection there and I’m sorry to let you down.”
Ivan admitted that he spent “at least a few hours” together during their late-night rendezvous.
NEW GUEST HOST
The celebrity guest host is Wells Adams.
“The guys have the roses this week, which means more ladies will be coming in,” Well’s told everyone.
“Go on dates, make-out with people,” he urged.
WHO GOT SENT HOME DURING THE ROSE CEREMONY?
The following men got sent home during the rose ceremony:
1. DeMar Jackson
2. Dr. Joe Park
3. Blake Monar
NATASHA GIVES ED A ROSE
“I think that Ed is worth fighting for at this point,” Natasha told the camera.
CHELSEA GIVES AARON A ROSE
Chelsea said she still feels there is “potential” between her and Aaron and gave him a rose, which he accepted.
IVAN SENDS HIMSELF HOME BEFORE ROSE CEREMONY
Ivan sent himself home before the rose ceremony after he admitted to meeting a girl who hasn’t arrived on the show.
IVAN ‘MADE A MISTAKE’
“Love makes you do weird crazy things and I made a mistake. A big giant mistake,” Ivan said.
He told the camera: “I don’t want to hurt anybody. My heart wants love.”
AARON SLAMS IVAN AS ‘SKETCHY GUY’
Aaron slammed Ivan as a “sketchy guy who has no morals.”
CHELSEA SPEAKS TO IVAN
“Everybody said that you said ‘Chelsea pulled me’,” Chelsea told Ivan, after noting to the camera that everyone is telling her two different things.
AARON SAID EVERYONE ‘GANGED-UP ON HIM’
Aaron told Chelsea that everyone “ganged-up on him.”
When Chelsea said Ivan was the one who confronted her, Aaron felt upset that he was lied to.
Ivan then saw Aaron and Chelsea kissing.
AARON DOESN’T WANT TO STRESS
“I can’t stress about things I can’t control,” Aaron told the camera after his confrontation with Ivan.