Newbie Mykenna Close To Quitting Before Her Exciting Date With Ed | Bachelor In Paradise

BACHELOR in Paradise newbie Mykenna cried and nearly quit before she went on a date with Ed as Anna and James formed a romance.

Mykenna had asked several men to go on a date with her, including Aaron. She was rejected by all of them.

“I just want to go home. I don’t want to be here anymore,” Mykenna stated that Aaron refused to go on a date. Ed approached her on the beach and asked if she would like to go on a date.

Meanwhile, during episode ten of Bachelor in Paradise — which is an extra special, extra long-running show — Anna started a fling with James. One day after Tia gave him a rose, she invited James to a date.

During their date, they were told to cover themselves in cinnamon sugar and chocolate, which Anna likened to being a “human churro.”

Following their date with snakes and dessert, the pair were spotted kissing in a pool.

Tonight’s special Paradise Prom episode will be three hours long. It features contestants taking each other to an 80’s-themed Prom.

And fan fave bartender Wells Adams is guest-hosting the episode.