The 7 most common side effects from Covid booster jabs revealed

THE most common side effects from Covid booster shots have been revealed.

These side effects appear to be milder than those that were reported after second doses of Covid booster jabs.

1 People in Britain are now starting to get their booster shots Credit: AFP

Researchers in the US looked at how people fared after getting their third vaccine.

The app was designed to help track safety and reveal the most common side effects.

Around 79% experienced reactions at the injection site. These included redness, pain, or swelling.

74% reported side effects such as headaches, joint pain, or chills.

Moderna users reported more pain in their arms after receiving the second injection.

These results are similar to those who received the second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found there are “no unexpected patterns” after boosters, which seem to be well-tolerated.

Pfizer boosters were offered to people aged 65 or older, as well as those 18 to 65 who have underlying conditions or are at risk from work.

The third dose was only available to immunocompromised individuals who had Pfizer and Moderna during the study period.

Booster jabs in Britain are being offered to certain individuals.

Not everyone is eligible for the call up however, with only specific groups able to get the third dose.

Only those who have had their second jab for six months will be eligible to receive their third dose.

It will not be given to those who are over 50, or are vulnerable.

People living in care homes can also get a shot when enough time has passed, as can over 16s with underlying health conditions, and adults who are immunosuppressed.

Three vaccines have been approved as safe and effective as Covid boosters – AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna – by the drug regulator the MHRA.

The JCVI chose Pfizer over AstraZeneca because of its safety and effectiveness as a booster.

Moderna, if necessary, may be used as an alternate, but only in a half-dose.