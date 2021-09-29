Susanna Reid Addresses Daniel Craig With His Final James Bond Movie

SUSANNA Reid made a swipe at “grumpy” Bond actor Daniel Craig following the film’s premiere last night.

According to the Good Morning Britain host, the 53-year old can lack charm in interviews despite having the highest job in Hollywood.

“Do you know what struck me about the event last night?”, said Susanna on this morning’s show.

“That Daniel Craig certainly brought a good mood. Sometimes he can be a bit allure, can’t he?” Richard Arnold, the entertainment presenter, said that Daniel Craig brought a good mood.

He’s stated that it has been difficult to play Bond, the same character for 15 years.

“But last night he loved it and is very much indebted to it.”

The red carpet was rolled out for the hordes of celebrities descending on London’s Royal Albert Hall for last night’s premiere.

The 007 actors were dressed in a stylish suit, complete with bow tie, and raspberry velvet jacket.

He was accompanied in his role by French Lea Seydoux (British Lashana Lynch) and French Lea Seydoux (both wearing stunning ball gowns).

The long-awaited No Time To Die film is finally out after 18 months of editing. It features a softened Bond who has been reunited with his loved ones.

Daniel showed his soft side by getting choked up while he said goodbye to James Bond, the cast, and the crew.

After wrapping his final mission as the British spy, Daniel took a moment to give thanks to those who worked with him across his five outings as Bond.

He has since spoken out against James Bond being played by a woman – instead insisting female actors should be written “better parts”.

Speaking to Radio Times, Craig said that “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of color”.

He added: “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

It comes after growing speculation about his replacement, as Craig will no longer play the secret agent after No Time To Die.