The 6 reasons your child’s skin may appear ‘mottled’ and when to dial 999

IF you have a little one, every lump, bump or redness can be cause for alarm.

It can be scary for your child to get a rash. One expert has shared the reasons why certain children are more susceptible.

If your baby has patchy skin that often looks as though it’s different colours, they could have mottled skin.

Livedo reticularis is also known for mottled skin. Your child may develop spots, red streaks or purple marks on their skin.

There are many reasons your child may have mottled skin.

There are six main causes of mottled skin. One paramedic has shared some of the most common.

Nikki, who runs the tinyheartseducation Instagram page said mottling is a pattern of small darker and pale areas that may look like a web or lacework on child’s skin.

It is more common in premature babies and newborns.

This is quite common among newborns, as their circulation is still very unstable and sensitive to changes.

Premmie bubs may become more mottled because their temperature regulation may not be fully developed.

“A tendency to mottle will usually resolve between 6-12 months of age.”

CALL 999

Another reason for mottled skin, could be shock, but Nikki said that this is more common in older children.

She said that mottling in older children or adults could be an indication of shock if it is accompanied with other symptoms.

“If you notice breathing problems, weakness or fainting, larger than normal pupils or nausea and vomiting your little one may be in shock and it’s time to call an ambulance.”

A child may develop mottled skin if they have an infection. This is due to severe infections, such as rheumatic fever or sepsis, which can lead to skin discolouration and mottling.

If your child is suffering from sepsis, you should immediately dial 999.

Mottled skin can be caused by a cold environment. It is possible to get rid of it by wrapping up warm.

It can also lead to the child shivering.

Some medications have been linked to a swollen skin. Your health care provider will typically warn you about this side effect when prescribing medication.

Many drugs can have side effects. It is important to carefully read the label and consult with a professional before you begin a new course.

Many anti-inflammatory medications, including those used to treat Parkinson’s and ADHD, have been linked to mottled skin.

It is also known as Lupus, which can cause mottled skin in 25% of those suffering from the autoimmune condition.

Lupus can cause skin inflammation and blood vessel damage. Other symptoms include a rash and sensitive to sunlight.

