Tributes paid to YouTube make-up artist Mel Thompson, who has died aged 35

Fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to makeup artist and YouTuber Mel Thompson who has died aged 35.

The content creator regularly shared beauty content with her 170,000 subscribers, with her final video being posted just four days ago.

Sharing the news of her death with her 58,000 Instagram followers yesterday, her husband Puffin shared a carousel of photos, writing “we lost a beautiful person”. He didn’t share her cause of death.

He wrote: “I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved you all right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family.”

He said her four children would “talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff.”

No matter how bad her day was, her husband said she would rub his back when he lay on the bed next to her as she worked on her content.

He added: “Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back.”

People took to the comments section to pay tribute to Thompson.

YouTuber James Welsh commented: “Such sad news. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Makeup artist Hindash also commented: “I’m so sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking news.”

Lisa Eldridge, who has previously worked as a makeup artist for stars such as Dua Lipa, wrote: “I’m so deeply saddened and shocked. My thoughts are with friends and family… truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful.”

“I’m in absolute shock! Pls tell me this isn’t true! RIP my beautiful Mel,” artist Fumi Desalu-Vold wrote along with several heartbroken emojis.

Other prominent members of the makeup community on YouTube paid tribute, including Wayne Goss, Nikkia Joy, and Emily Noel.

Fans also took to Twitter to share their condolences, with one fan calling Thompson a “bright soul, who only added positivity and light to this world.”

Thompson is survived by her husband Puffin and her four children.