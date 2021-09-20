The 4 nasty things that REALLY happen to your skin if you sleep with makeup on

WE’VE all done it from time to time – gone straight to bed without taking your makeup off.

While it may not be a problem every now and again, if you don’t clean your skin regularly, it can make a huge difference to your skin.

1 A whole host of skin problems can develop if you don’t take your makeup off overnight

You can develop infections and breakouts if you aren’t properly removing the day’s grime and makeup.

Here we explain what can happen and why…

Breakouts

If you sleep with your makeup on you are preventing natural oils and daily dirt from being removed.

This can cause breakouts and even skin cancer.

The oil and dirt get trapped in your pores and cause irritation. This causes skin to become irritated and can lead to breakouts.

Lou Sommereux, Clinical Director at Cosmex Clinic, a leading skin rejuvenation clinic in Cambridge told the MailOnline: “Bacteria is the main cause of breakouts.

“Your makeup is constantly in contact with various bacteria and pollutants. These by-products can get absorbed by your pores.

The answer to preventing breakouts is quite simple. Take off your makeup before going to bed.

“A double cleanse is an absolute must to remove all traces of makeup, bacteria.”

Wrinkles

Any dirt and makeup left on your face overnight causes damage.

This can cause a loss of natural moisture to your skin. This will lead to decreased collagen production. Healthy skin is nourished with collagen.

If you allow your skin to become damaged, it can lead to premature wrinkles and a more aged appearance.

Don’t forget to remove layers of makeup. This can trap dead skin cells and cause a dull complexion.

Your skin will look brighter if you take off your makeup and wash your face every night.

Eye infections

Leaving eye makeup on all night can irritate the delicate skin.

This also means that you are removing the first line defense in preventing infections.

Infections and irritations are possible if you have your eyes covered in makeup.

Eye makeup can spread bacteria to your eyes and face.

Re-Enhance Clinic cosmetic doctor Dr Martin Kinsella said that sleeping with makeup on can cause itchy eyes, allergic reactions, and even full-blown infections.

Your pillow already contains a lot bacteria. By adding makeup to it, you’re asking for trouble.

Consider this: If you are wearing makeup for more than three days, it will add three days of bacteria to your skin every night.

“Not only can this lead to eye infections, which can be tricky to clear up – but it can also lead to acne.”

Rashes

Many makeup products include dyes, perfumes and fragrances.

They can cause inflammation if left on the skin for too long. This is dangerous for sensitive skin and rosacea.

You should know if you have sensitive skin and follow a good routine so your skin can heal overnight.