I’m A Celeb’s Vicky Pattison squeezes curves into swimsuit as she enjoys holiday

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’s Vicky Pattison has taken to Instagram in a sultry new snap while holidaying in Ibiza.

As she basks in the sun on her Ibiza vacation, the former Geordie Shore girl has cinched in her beautiful curves with a black swimsuit.

The all-in one swimsuit was tight fitting and the blonde bombshell paired it with a Louis Vuitton logo bag, a white scarf, and chunky brown shoes.

With her long, blonde tresses framing the face, and large sunglasses covering her eyes, her hair was long and wavy.

She smiled and posed for the photos, showing off her pearly whites as well as her toned body.







Vicky hinted that she was attending an event with Wayne Lineker as she captioned the sexy snaps: “On Sunday’s we Sin… Back like I never left in @obeachibiza for @sin_events_ with @djchriswright and @waynelineker! As well as my beautiful girlies @htarby and @chloeoakes91.”

One fan gushed: “You look stunning darlin’!”

While another penned: “You are an absolute stunner.”

A third wrote: "Unrealllll sexyyy af!"







While Wayne Lineker penned: “Sensational. Let’s go!!” to which somebody replied: “Enjoy your day guys.”

This comes as last week the Geordie babe was the latest person to call it quits on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after she couldn’t carry a barrel any longer.

She admitted she was worried about James Cracknell being let down by Olympic rower. But she had to end it.







Vicky – who previously won I’m A Celeb – can take a challenge, but Celeb SAS took it too far for stunner.

However, it seems it was a big deal for Vicky to quit the show for an emotional reason, as the reality star says she really doesn’t like to let people down after she “let her mum down” following her Geordie Shore stint.

Vicky is enjoying Ibiza now with her new blonde locks. She enjoys the sun and dresses up in gorgeous outfits.

