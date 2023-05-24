The $200 gaming gadget that gamers are rushing to purchase is now available at checkouts for as low as $80

BEST BUY has been hosting a massive sale on gaming items – including a popular headset.

Customers typically pay around $200 for the Nari Gaming Headset from Razer.

1 Best Buy has the Razer Nari Gaming headset on sale Best Buy

However, as of Wednesday, the device has seen its price slashed to $79.99 – that’s $120 in savings.

Shoppers can further protect their investments with the Accidental Geek squad Replacement Plan, which costs just $19.99.

Best Buy offers free delivery and pickup to further encourage customers.

THE RAZER NARI HEADSET

Gamers around the world have praised Razer’s gaming headsets for their quality.

The Hypersense Haptic feedback provides greater immersion and accuracy in the positional sound, as well as 7.1 surround.

It is lightweight and has an adjustable headband.

Its cushioning material is soft and adapts easily to the user’s head shape.

Retractable microphones allow for further customization.

A volume wheel is also included, as well as a mic-mute button on the headset.

USER REVIEWS

Best Buy has given the headset a rating of 4.0 stars out five.

Reviewers have said that the headphones “are amazing. They are comfortable and sound great.”

The ability to choose between wireless and wired connections is also a huge plus, they said.

One person commented: “I purchased these great headphones for use in remote meetings, gaming and leisure music and entertainment.”

They continued, “As a music lover who has paid extra for the best sound system possible in my vehicle, I can tell you that using these headphones completely blew me away.”

It’s just unique. A third user said, “I play single-player Battlefield games, MW games, and they make me feel as if I am in a cinema. I love them.”