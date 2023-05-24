Scott Disick rips Kim Kardashian for her heartbreaking revelation about dating in a new video.

SCOTT Disick made a major dig at Kim Kardashian when she revealed a heartbreaking confession during a clip from the new season The Kardashians.

It was a great surprise to fans that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumnus would return for the third season of the Hulu Show.

Scott has reminded his fans about the tumultuous side of him in a teaser video shared before May 25, premiere.

Khloe shared a preview video of the new series on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

Kim, 44 talks in the teaser about breaking up with Pete Davidson (29), her former boyfriend for nine months.

With a smile, she told the camera: “The truth is that life is very different.” Okay, I’m single.”

The reality star later said, “Breakups just aren’t my thing”, while sitting with Khloe.

Scott responded: “Are these people anyone’s cup of tea?” The side-eye looked at him.

Khloe let out a laugh during the awkward conversation before the clip finished.

The Lord is back!

Scott’s appearance in the Season 3 trailer of Hulu’s show about the famous family was a huge hit with fans, despite his obvious shade towards Kim.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father-of-four played a major role in Season 1 but was mostly absent from its “boring” second installment.

Another sneak peek for Season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu dropped on Friday as it premieres in just days on May 25.

In the trailer, the usual suspects could be seen including Kim, Kourtney, 43, Khloe, 38, Kendall, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26.

However, fans were surprised as Scott also popped in mid-way through the video.

Talentless’ founder was seen in the video walking two dogs wearing a snapback, a work jacket and saying, “Woah woah! We have a mess on aisle 3 here.” – this is referring to their leashes.

The clip shows him with a female companion with dark hair, but the identity of this woman is not disclosed. Kylie has multiple dogs.

After the trailer, the camera cuts to Kim who tells us: “Oh god, who will want to deal with this drama?”

FAN SUPPORT

One comment on the video stated: “Yeeees!!!” Fans are excited to have Scott back in the series and possibly playing a bigger role. Scott’s back!!!”

The Lord has returned! Another wrote, “I am excited to see The Lord”.

A fourth person wrote, “I missed his being on the program.”

Five: They should have never renewed the program. They only eat and talk on their phone while eating salads.

Scott’s Shade

Hulu subscribers watched Scott get the so-called villain edit in Season 1.

He stoked drama week after week by ranting about how he was left out of the family he had come from.

In one episode he snarked at Kris Jenner, 66, ” You don’t invite me to half the s**t you do anymore.”

The rage boiled over onto Kendall when, in episode five’s final scene, Kourtney’s ex was enraged after he wasn’t invited to her birthday party and took his anger out on the supermodel.

“Kourtney, at the end of the day, is my sister,” Kendall helplessly defended. “This dinner was literally 15 people…”

“And that’s really f**ked up to prey on you. That’s actually really f**king rude,” Khloe said an episode later when her sister told her what went down.

Khloe then fired out toward Scott: “‘I’m sure it hurts you. I’m sure it really f**king sucks to realize what you did to your life.

“Because once you have to swallow that pill, it’s a hard f**king pill to swallow.”

Scott is the dad to Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

He and the Poosh founder split in 2015 and during season 1 he attempted to navigate her engagement to Travis Barker.

