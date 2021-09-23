The 20 common symptoms of Covid you should NOT ignore

WE all know the three main Covid symptoms but one expert has said there is an extensive list you shouldn’t ignore.

The NHS lists three main symptoms of Covid: a persistent cough, high temperatures, and loss of taste or smell. However, data suggests that a headache is the most common sign.

Experts at the Zoe Symptom Tracker App revealed that 72 per cent of people with coronavirus experience headaches and a runny nose.

These symptoms can all be misinterpreted as the flu or cold, and the loss of taste and sense and fever could also occur.

The data shows that 60% of people will experience sneezing. 54% will have a sore throat, 47% a cough, and 46% will feel a loss in smell.

These symptoms are followed up by fever, dizziness, altered taste, dizziness, horse voice, altered smell, and chills.

Nearly 34% reported experiencing ‘other symptoms’. 29% said they felt sore, and 27% experienced brain fog.

The symptoms that followed were diarrhoea (26 percent), muscle pain, chest pains, diarrhoea (26 percent), swollen and aching ears, skip meals, and diarrhoea (27%).

The 20 Covid symptoms you need to know Here are the top 20 Covid symptoms based on data from the Zoe Symptom Tracker app and the percentage of people who have experienced them Headache (72 per cent) Runny nose (72 per cent) Sneezing (60 per cent) Sore throat (54 per cent) Cough (47 per cent) Loss of smell (46 per cent) Fever (43 per cent) Chills (35 per cent) Horse voice (34 per cent) Altered smell (34 per cent) Feeling dizzy (34 per cent) Other (34 per cent) Eye soreness (29 per cent) Brain fog (27 per cent) Skipped meals (26 per cent) Muscle pain (26 per cent) Chester pain (20 per cent) Diarrhoea (19 per cent) Swollen glands (18 per cent) Earache (18 per cent)

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London and head of the app said the government must update its advice on symptoms.

In a YouTube video, Prof Spector said it had been 534 days since the experts initially published their findings on the different symptoms associated with Covid.

Experts have asked the government to update this list. The government previously stated that the symptoms list is being constantly monitored.

Prof Spector said: “Nearly 50 per cent of people who test positive after a PCR test do not have the classical symptoms while infectious and I think this is really important.”

“So every day they (the government) deliberate more people are getting infected and unknown.

“What we are seeing now is the same symptoms that we were seeing in children for the last year or so in fully vaccinated adults and that’s probably because the immune reaction is better.”

Prof Spector stated that the 20 symptoms compiled by experts would aid people in understanding ‘what’ is happening.

This data was compared to December’s data. While many symptoms are the same, Spector said that there is more sneezing and runny noses than ever before.

He also said that symptoms depend on how many vaccines you have had and your age.

“It’s important to know the list is much broader than you think”He added that this is true.

Prof Spector said that anyone who has symptoms resembling flu or cold symptoms should have their blood tested.

