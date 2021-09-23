I wanted perfect ‘ombre’ hair but I ended up with a choppy bob which took me two years to fix

A WOMAN has shared with her followers the ordeal she went through just from simply visiting a hair salon to dye her hair.

You expect a professional to have the skills and knowledge to finish a job well.

3 Jamie’s hair before the traumatic salon experience Credit: @jaimeeemilyy/Tiktok

3 The hair colour Jamie wanted to go was a warm brown, ombre effect Credit: @jaimeeemilyy/Tiktok

However, that was not the case for Jamie, a mum who went to treat herself to a new hair colour.

She posted the video to her TikTok, jaimeeemilyy, which has been viewed over 1 million times.

Jamie shows Jamie her hair before she went to the salon. Her hair looks healthy and has been dyed red.

She showed the stylist the photo, which was a gorgeous, warm brown-ombre look that becomes lighter towards the ends.

Jamie received a completely different result than she had requested.

After the treatment, her hair was yellow and orange instead of the warm brown ombre she wanted.

Jamie was only there to get her hair dyed, and she had to also have it cut. Her hair was so damaged from the dying process that her hair fell out.

Her hair continued to fall off even after she had her hair cut, particularly the darker parts of her hair.

Her treatment all together cost £218 ($300) but said she did go back to the salon to get her money back.

Under the video, Jamie wrote: “It took two years to fix and my self esteem went (down). Thanks for the love everyone!”

In a seperate video she adds: “I spent a couple of days crying in the bathroom.

“Eventually I just started pinning back the front chunky section and I felt okay.”

Jamie let her hair dry for a while, then dyed it black with a dark brown dye. She also cut her hair to align with the shortest part of her hair so it would grow evenly.

Jamie went back to the salon next day to receive her refund. The hair stylist wasn’t there, but the manager.

Jamie received a full refund, along with a deep conditioning treatment. Jamie was skeptical but she allowed her to do it.

However, as she watched other stylists treat her hair, the blonde ends kept snapping off.

Jamie’s hair is now healthier than it was two-years ago.

Many users couldn’t believe the error and were convinced she wasn’t licensed.

One user exclaimed: “Oh my god. It looked like a toddler had play time with scissors. How were they allowed to have a license? I’m so sorry.”

“I’m speechless. That’s horrible. That person clearly was working without a license. I’m so sorry that happened to you.”

A third user replied: “OMGF! It looks like it was done by a child? How can they get away with this?”

3 Jamie’s hair looked nothing like the photo she showed the hair stylist Credit: @jaimeeemilyy/Tiktok

