Thambi / Donga Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will The Film Get Through This?

The Indian Tamil-language action thriller film “Thambi” directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Viacom 18 along with Parallel Mind Productions, has hit the big screens of the country on 20th of December 2019.

The film features Karthi, Jyothika and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. This is the first time that the actors Jyothika and Karthik will share the big screen.

TamilRockers Leaks Thambi Full Movie Download Online

The film written by Rensil D’Silva and Sameer Arora, has been leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers, within a few hours of its release, and is now available for free download.

However, the trailer of the film was viewed by more than one million people which suggests that the audience was eagerly waiting for the film. So, it is expected that the film stars will certainly grab the attention of fans and will compel them to watch the movie in theaters.

The trailer of the film begins with Karthi, who is sporting long locks and committing various crimes under different names. In the mean time, Jyothika and Sathyaraj wait to reunite with Karthi.

From the trailer, it looks like the film Thambi has all the necessary elements of family drama with a solid thrill. The film is also most likely to have a lot of twists and turns, thus turning out to be a roller coaster ride for the audience.

Now, with the film leaked online within hours, it remains to be seen that whether it affects the box office collections of Thambi or not.

Also, the first-hand reactions of the film Thambi are highly promising and more reviews and reports are awaited in the upcoming days.