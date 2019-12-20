Professor Shonku O El Dorado Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Small Movie Leaked By Pirates

The Indian Bengali-language science fiction drama film “Professor Shonku O El Dorado” directed by Sandip Ray and produced by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni, has hit the big screens of the country on 20th of December 2019.

The film features Dhritiman Chatterjee, Subhasish and Mukhopadhyay in the lead roles.

TamilRockers Leaks Professor Shonku O El Dorado

The film written by Satyajit Ray, has been leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers, within a few hours of its release, and is now available for free download.

However, the trailer of the film was viewed by more than one million people which suggests that the audience was eagerly waiting for the film. So, it is expected that the film stars will certainly grab the attention of fans and will compel them to watch the movie in theaters.

The film has an adventure story of Professor Shanku, who is a genius scientist and inventor to the heart of the Amazon forests in search of the mythical city of El Dorado. One day, a typical Bengali gentleman, Nakur Chandra Biswas alias Nakurbabu, comes to meet Professor Shanku in his house in Giridih. He lives in Makardaha.

When Nakurbabu alerts him about the upcoming incidents of Sau Paulo, Shanku realizes that Nakurbabu has supernatural power and the ability to read other’s minds and see future.

Seeing his extraordinary power, Shanku gets surprised and goes to Brazil with Nakurbabu to join a science conference.

Here starts the mystery which ends in a fabled city in the Brazilian Amazon.

Now, with the film leaked online within hours, it remains to be seen whether it affects the box office collections of Professor Shonku O El Dorado or not.