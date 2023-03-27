Tesla Robot: What can Optimus do, and how much?

ELON Musk promised to ‘end poverty’ with Tesla’s robot-humanoid Optimus.
However, what is it capable of doing? Is it possible to afford one?
How will Tesla’s robot work?
Musk declared that the goal was to build a humanoid robot with useful functions as fast as possible at Tesla AI Day.
The eccentric billionaire hopes the robot will walk humans into a “future of abundance, a future where there is no poverty, a future where you can have whatever you want in terms of products and services.”
Musk expects Optimus to hit the stores by 2027.
But here’s what we know what the Tesla bot will be capable of – when it’s ready – so far:
- Walking forward
- Do squats and do a squat walk
- Side stepping
- Walking while turning
- Moving objects up from the ground to eye level
- Holding the object in your hand and lifting it
- Climbing stairs
- Picking up an object and squatting
- Walk on a slope, hill, or ridge
- Moving objects
- Use a drill
- Moving and pulling items
- With an object, turn
- You can use a screwdriver
The Tesla robot can walk.
Although it can, it won’t replace Messi any time soon.
Optimus was revealed for the second consecutive time in October at AI Day, when the robot walked alone on the stage.
However, it is able to walk at a speed of 5mph.
What is the cost of a Tesla robot?
The Tesla Bot has yet to be priced.
Musk has previously given a ballpark figure of under $20,000 (£16,300).
However, the price of Tesla cars was initially supposed to be around $35,000 (£28,500) but has increased over time.
It’s going be costly, that is the bottom line.
However, it makes perfect sense when you examine its anatomy.
Here is a breakdown
Tesla’s AI chip for the brain
28 structural actuators for muscles
Eyes: cameras
Microphone for the ears
Vocal: Speaker
Battery, 2.3 kWh pack of batteries, 52V
Energy consumption: Power consumption of 100 watts when sitting down, 500 watts for walking
Speed limit: 5 MPH (8 km/hour).
Connectivity: WiFi and LTE
Weight: 161 pounds (73 kilograms)
Caring capacity: 20 Lbs per hand (9.5 Kg)
Materials: Metal where needed, but as many plastics as possible to save weight
