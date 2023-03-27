This cheese farm has been named the most beautiful campsite in the north east. It also serves homemade cheddar as breakfast

The best campground in northeast is the CHEESE Farm. You can stay the night at the farm.

You can even get homemade local cheese as breakfast.

4 Spend the night at a cheese farm. Credit: Teesdale Cheesemakers

4 Two lodges are available: Holly and Ash. Credit: Teesdale Cheesemakers

4 You can take your dog to each lodge, and there are two beds in the lodge. Credit: Teesdale Cheesemakers

Cheesedale is managed by Jonathon and Allison.

The cabins are named Holly and Ash, so you can stay the night there.

Two people can sleep in each one.

A wood-fired hot bathtub is available outside for those who need warmth. All lodges are fully insulated and equipped with a heater.

Breakfast can include a local cheese, meat and cheese platters, bubbly, or a barbecue pack.

Book guided cheese tastings or cheese tours to explore the world of cheese.

Children aren’t allowed to bring their dogs, but they can be taken.

The lodges start from £90 a night, working out to £45 each, with a minimum stay of two nights.

The farm is spread over 20 acres, along with the Cafe Cheesedale shop and cafe.

The bacon and sausages are made from rare breed porks that were raised on Pond Farm, and fed with the milk from cheese production.

Even better, you can watch the cheese being made and even order a cheese celebration cake.

