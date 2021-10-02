Tesla car detects ‘ghost’ while driving through cemetery – can you spot it?

GHOSTS don’t exist, right?

Tesla cars seem to think so, as it picked one up at a cemetery.

2 A group of friends was driving along a cemetery road when their Tesla informed them that someone was close. Credit: Tiktok / nojumper

TikTok VideoThis week, a group of friends was driving through a cemetery at night and their car made the startling discovery.

The friends were driving through the dark streets when suddenly they noticed a person at the other side of the road.

The alert is usually displayed to inform the driver of a nearby person they can contact in an accident.

However, when they looked outside, there was no one out there – there was just a tombstone.

A group of people panicked and started screaming, believing they were being chased by ghosts.

The driver, trying to prove his point, shouted: “I told you!”

The second person quickly interjected and said: “Fine, I believe you!”

As a third shouted in the background, a fourth person spoke: “Your Tesla sees dead people!”

Many skeptical commenters rushed to post their thoughts after the video. They believed that Tesla was simply picking up tall tombstones. “people.”

One person wrote: “Anyone who has Teslas knows that it is just detecting taller tombstones.

“It does this all the time with trash cans and human-sized objects.”

But, another one believed it was a ghost. “Somethings you just do not do if you want peace in your life.”

One third claimed to have even seen it. “an orb”The car was driven by “the ghost.”

2 An orb was also seen outside the car by people. Credit: Tiktok / nojumper